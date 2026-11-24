(The Center Square) – Americans will pay more for Thanksgiving dinner this year than last, but despite food price increases in recent years, the traditional meal remains more affordable relative…

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(The Center Square) – Americans will pay more for Thanksgiving dinner this year than last, but despite food price increases in recent years, the traditional meal remains more affordable relative to income than it was in 2000.

The cost of Thanksgiving dinner went up this year for the first time since 2022. At $58.63 for 10 servings, the average cost is up more than 6% from last year’s $55.18, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving dinner survey. Another report from Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation, using a different basket of goods and pricing methodology, found an 11% increase, with the cost of the meal rising roughly three times as fast as overall inflation.

However, the Farm Bureau’s estimate remains 8.5% below the record high of $64.05 in 2022, and relative to income, the meal costs Americans less today than it did in 2000.

Why it feels so expensive

The cost of groceries more broadly has actually risen more slowly than wages over the past quarter-century, meaning that relative to wages, groceries are more affordable for Americans now than in 2000.

According to Ricky Volpe, professor of agribusiness at California Polytechnic State University, wages have increased by 103% since 2000, while the consumer price index for food at home has risen by 81%. And more recently, from about 2012 to 2020, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner remained relatively flat while incomes grew, making the meal increasingly affordable, according to food economist and professor at Michigan State University David Ortega.

But that trend toward greater affordability shifted during the pandemic.

“In 2021 and 2022, it jumped by more than a third to a record high, much faster than incomes,” Ortega said in an email to The Center Square. “Prices eased over the next three years before rising again this year. That 2021-2022 surge is what consumers still feel.”

Volpe noted that grocery prices and wages have increased at roughly the same rate since 2020, both rising by about 27%, meaning consumers have seen little improvement in grocery affordability over that period.

What’s driving prices higher?

A number of factors have contributed to the rise in Thanksgiving dinner costs this year. Farmers are contending with elevated diesel and fertilizer prices, increased labor expenses and higher costs for rent and electricity. Some of those elevated costs have contributed to a 10% increase in turkey prices over the previous year, with the Farm Bureau citing “increased production costs and a recovering turkey population.”

Both fuel and fertilizer costs have been impacted by the ongoing conflict in Iran. Diesel prices have fallen from a record high of $6.53 per gallon in late September to $5.82 as of Monday, compared with approximately $3.75 before the conflict began.

“The big issue is the Iran war, which is driving up diesel prices for transporting food, fertilizer prices for growing food and also for livestock feed,” said Elizabeth Pancotti, vice president of policy, advocacy and research at Groundwork Collaborative.

Other pressures on food prices predate both the conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volpe said the food industry has struggled for years to attract and retain workers, with those challenges intensifying during the pandemic.

“People are living longer and having fewer kids, so the entire labor force is aging. But the food workforce, depending on how you measure it, is aging at about twice the rate of the overall national workforce,” Volpe told The Center Square.

The problem is particularly acute in the trucking industry, including long-haul refrigerated transportation.

“We have plenty of trucks. We don’t have enough drivers,” Volpe said.

The cost of long-haul truck transportation, a key expense for the food industry, has risen significantly faster than overall inflation and food price inflation, according to Volpe.

The impact of tariffs

While the price of a number of Thanksgiving staples isn’t directly affected by tariffs, tariffs can affect prices indirectly.

“You have to think about the stresses that get placed along the various parts of that supply chain,” Alfredo Carrillo Obregon, a trade policy analyst at the Cato Institute, told The Center Square.

A number of Thanksgiving goods are predominantly produced domestically and therefore are largely not subject to tariffs. Less than 1% of the U.S. turkey supply in 2025 came from imports, according to Carrillo Obregon; cranberries, apples and pumpkins are also predominantly grown in the U.S. Some Thanksgiving staples that are largely imported from Mexico, such as green beans and squash, can also qualify for tariff exemptions under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

But tariffs can affect food prices in less obvious ways, including by increasing the cost of packaging.

“The tariffs mostly affect things packaged in aluminum, just because those are the highest tariff rates right now,” Pancotti told The Center Square, pointing to canned vegetables and aluminum foil as examples.

What higher prices mean for farmers

“Higher grocery prices do not necessarily translate into better returns for America’s farmers and ranchers,” according to the Farm Bureau.

Though farmers receive less than 6 cents of every dollar that consumers spend on food, according to the USDA’s Food Dollar Series, net farm income in 2026 is projected to remain above its 20-year inflation-adjusted average. However, despite a nearly 70% projected increase in direct government payments to farmers and ranchers, from $27.9 billion in 2025 to $47.4 billion in 2026, net farm income is expected to decline by 5.5% this year after adjusting for inflation, according to the USDA’s September forecast.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall described the farm economy as “struggling” and called on Congress to work in a bipartisan manner to pass a new farm bill and enact labor reform to support the long-term viability of American farms.