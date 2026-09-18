Texas high school faces scrutiny after student video shows ‘Muslims-only’ prayer room

(The Daily Signal) – A Frisco ISD high school is facing scrutiny after a classroom was reportedly being used as a prayer room exclusively for Muslim students.

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(The Daily Signal) – A Frisco ISD high school is facing scrutiny after a classroom was reportedly being used as a prayer room exclusively for Muslim students.

Earlier this month, RAIR Foundation USA reported that Liberty High School in Frisco ISD was using a classroom for Muslim students to pray for two hours a day.

“Frisco ISD taxpayers are paying for a Muslims-only prayer room inside Liberty High School,” RAIR Foundation USA reported.

According to an introduction video posted by the student club, called the Liberty Muslim Student Association, the room was “meant a [sic] space for Muslims to pray,” and “not a hang out spot,” and that “only Muslims will be allowed in.” RAIR Foundation USA reposted the video. The video has since been deleted.

The video also stated that girls were not allowed to speak but were required to give their khutbahs, or formal religious sermons, to boys to deliver on their behalf.

The use of a classroom as a prayer space is not the only issue raised about the club.

The Liberty Muslim Student Association also planned to hold a prayer rug drive. According to the video, “Each rug you bring will count as one FISD volunteer hour.”

However, Frisco ISD’s 2026-27 academic guidelines state that donations of money or material goods are examples of activities that will not be awarded for community service hours.

This isn’t the first time Liberty High School has faced scrutiny over the use of a classroom as a Muslim prayer space.

In 2017, then-Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office sent a letter to Frisco ISD Superintendent Jeremy Lyon after reports indicated that a classroom was being used as a prayer room for students who practiced Islam and appeared to exclude students of other faiths.

Paxton’s office said the arrangement raised First Amendment concerns and asked the district to ensure that the room was accessible to students of all religious denominations.

Frisco ISD sent the Daily Signal a written statement about the recent situation, saying that the group’s post “contained inaccurate information and described practices that are not consistent with our guidelines.”

The statement also addressed RAIR Foundation USA’s report, saying that the “story being circulated significantly mischaracterizes what is occurring at Liberty High School, and the accompanying image appears to be AI-generated and not a photograph of a classroom at Liberty High School or any Frisco ISD campus.”

“Consistent with our procedures for students of any faith, when a student requests time and space to pray during the school day, campus administration may make a supervised space available for that purpose,” Frisco ISD said. “Whenever possible, prayer should occur during non-instructional time, such as advisory, lunch, or before or after school. If a student wishes to miss any portion of the regularly scheduled school day for prayer, written permission from a parent is required.”

“Spaces made available for this purpose are not converted into a religious facility or a space belonging exclusively to one faith. They are also not designated by the campus as ‘prayer rooms.’ The space at LHS has been designated by campus administrators as a ‘quiet room’ and may be used for other purposes besides accommodating student prayer,” the district added.

RAIR Foundation USA also highlighted the history of the Muslim Student Association, which was founded in 1963.

The report states that the MSA functions as a “Muslim Brotherhood student arm,” citing the 1991 Muslim Brotherhood memorandum, which was introduced as evidence during the Holy Land Foundation trial and listed the student association among the Brotherhood’s organizations.

Ammon Blair, senior fellow for the Secure and Sovereign Nation initiative at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told the Daily Signal that every student, no matter their religion, should have the same rights.

“If Frisco ISD has set aside a classroom for prayer and district officials allow the Muslim Student Association to exclude every student who is not Muslim, then the district is deciding who may enter a public-school classroom based on religion,” said Blair. “The Constitution does not allow a public school to make that distinction.”

“If district officials approved or enforce that rule, Frisco ISD should answer who authorized it, who enforces it, and why a student may be denied access to a district classroom solely because that student is not Muslim,” Blair continued. “The Constitution protects a Muslim student who wants to pray. It does not allow Frisco ISD to open a classroom for prayer and then tell another student; you cannot enter because you are not Muslim.”

The Muslim Student Association did not respond to the Daily Signal’s request for comment by publication.

(Frisco ISD in Texas is facing scrutiny over a room at Liberty High School that was described by a student group as being exclusively for Muslim students. Image credit: David Tribble/Wikimedia Commons)