Texas girl sues school district after losing male lead role in school musical 

A Texas high school senior is suing her school district after officials removed her from a male role in a school musical and later canceled the show.

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A Texas high school senior is suing her school district after officials removed her from a male role in a school musical and later canceled the show.

Ana Mota, 17, filed the federal lawsuit through her parents this week against Grand Prairie Independent School District and Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo. The Dallas-area district has about 25,400 students.

Mota wants a judge to bring back “Little Shop of Horrors” at South Grand Prairie High School and let her play the male lead, Seymour.

District officials cited a Texas law restricting school instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity. They also had concerns about the play’s content.

In it, Seymour falls in love with a woman named Audrey. The district’s statement pointed to scenes involving romance and an abusive relationship. Officials said they want school programs to remain “consistent with Senate Bill 12 and all applicable law.”

The musical is about a flower shop worker who raises a plant fed with human blood. The school had already wanted to remove a kiss between Seymour and Audrey, regardless of who played them, according to the Texas Tribune.

Senate Bill 12 took effect last year. It prevents school employees from helping students socially transition and bans school instruction about sexual orientation or so-called gender identity.

It also protects parents’ right to direct their children’s moral and religious upbringing and make decisions about their education.

Its sponsor, Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said the legislation would give parents more say over their children’s schooling.

“Parental rights in education are God-given and Texas-protected,” Creighton said when it passed.

Mota’s family says the district acted against this goal. Her parents supported her playing Seymour, according to the complaint.

“Ana Mota is not transgender and was not engaged in any personal gender transition,” the lawsuit says, adding that she wanted to portray Seymour as a male character without changing the script.

Mota won the part after four days of auditions, KERA reported. Mota told FOX 4 she had already played three male characters in school musicals, saying she was “saddened” by the district’s decision.

The school offered to let her share Audrey’s role with another student, but she declined. Two days later, she learned the school would replace the musical with something else.

“I don’t think that was a compromise at all,” she said. “It felt more like a punishment.”

The family seeks a court order restoring the show, plus damages and legal fees.

Students will perform “Frozen” instead.

(Image credit: Screenshot/WFAA)