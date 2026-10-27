Texas Children’s launches nation’s first detransition clinic

(The Daily Signal) – Just months after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Children’s Hospital agreed to a settlement, the hospital has officially launched its detransition…

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(The Daily Signal) – Just months after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Children’s Hospital agreed to a settlement, the hospital has officially launched its detransition clinic.

According to the new website, the clinic will provide services including endocrinology, surgery, primary care, fertility counseling, psychiatry, psychology, social work/case management, and speech pathology.

The clinic will also provide care for patients up to age 21 who have undergone transition services, with additional obstetric and gynecologic care for patients older than 21.

In May, the Department of Justice announced that the clinic agreed to pay $10 million to resolve allegations of submitting false billings to public and private payors to secure insurance coverage for sex changes. As part of the agreement, the hospital also agreed to establish the first-ever detransition clinic to provide restorative care for detransitioners.

Under the settlement, Texas Children’s must provide detransition care free of charge for five years and is barred from performing gender-transition services for minors.

Vanessa Sivadge, founder of Protecting Texas Children and the clinic whistleblower, wrote on X that she is thankful to Paxton and her attorneys for getting the clinic open.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude once again to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and my attorneys at the Burke Law Group for their extraordinary dedication, sacrifice, and tireless efforts throughout this fight. Their commitment helped turn a painful and difficult chapter into an opportunity for meaningful change,” Sivadge wrote. “I think of all the detransitioners who have suffered in silence, been dismissed, and fought desperately to have their voices heard. This win is for them.”

“I hope TCH’s admirable effort to fund and launch Americas first detransition clinic becomes a turning point for the entire country. [I hope] that this clinic is not the exception, but the first of many,” she added.

The settlement states that the clinic must open by the end of October, but an official opening date has yet to be released.

Texas Children’s Hospital is located in Houston, and the website shows that it is accepting appointment requests and has a functional phone number for parents to call.