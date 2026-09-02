Tentative agreement made between Seattle Public Schools, education union

(The Center Square) – A tentative agreement has been reached between Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association, the district announced late Tuesday night.

Share



(The Center Square) – A tentative agreement has been reached between Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association, the district announced late Tuesday night.

“Seattle Public Schools is pleased to announce that the 2026-27 school year will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 2,” the district said in a release. “The first day of school for preschool and kindergarten students will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8.”

“This news follows a tentative agreement reached between SPS and the Seattle Education Association (SEA) on a contract to replace the one that expired on Aug. 31. SPS and SEA have been engaged in negotiations throughout the summer and worked diligently to reach an agreement that supports students, staff, and school communities,” the release said.

“We know the uncertainty surrounding the start of the school year has been difficult for our students, families, and staff. We appreciate your patience and understanding as both parties worked through the bargaining process.

“While there were two sides at the bargaining table, we share a common goal: ensuring every Seattle Public Schools student receives a high-quality education in a supportive learning environment. We are grateful for the efforts of everyone involved in reaching this tentative agreement and making it possible for students to begin school on time.

“Additional information about the tentative agreement and bargaining process is available on the district’s Collective Bargaining Updates webpage.

“We look forward to welcoming students and staff back to school and to a successful start to the 2026-27 school year,” the release concluded.

Details of the tentative deal were not immediately available Tuesday night, despite indications it was in the district’s initial release. The release was later updated to remove reference to the tentative agreement details.

SEA posted a short message on its Facebook page celebrating the agreement late Tuesday night.

“Tentative agreement! We will not be striking and we’re excited to welcome our students back to school tomorrow,” the post said.

Negotiations on a final deal will continue, the district said on its website.

“SPS and SEA have agreed to begin the school year on time while continuing to finalize a tentative collective bargaining agreement. Negotiations have been ongoing throughout the summer, and both parties remain committed to reaching a final agreement as quickly as possible.”

Earlier Tuesday, SPS Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said that the key issue still being negotiated was pay.

Shuldiner had shared that the district had previously offered SEA members 8.8% raises over three years, or 2.85% per year.

But much of the proposed increase was tied to inflation-funded state pay increases for all teachers.

The union had asked for a 1.5%-3% raise, in addition to inflation.

District officials have said that Seattle Public Schools are grappling with a looming $87 million budget deficit for the 2026–27 school year and a depleted $30 million rainy-day reserve, down from a recommended $135 million.