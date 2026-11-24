(The Daily Signal) – After Democrats secured major wins across Texas, including statewide offices and the Texas House, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s new nonprofit organization has a plan to save…

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(The Daily Signal) – After Democrats secured major wins across Texas, including statewide offices and the Texas House, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s new nonprofit organization has a plan to save the Lone Star State and take it back from Democrat leadership.

In an interview with CBS News last week, Cruz said the organization will position Republicans to take back congressional seats and the state House in 2028 and other statewide offices in 2030.

“I believe in 2028 we’re going to retake the state House. We’re going to win back some of these congressional seats that we should have won. We’re going to set it up so that we will win back the governorship and lieutenant governor and attorney general and the other statewides in 2030,” Cruz told the news outlet.

The organization, run by Cruz’s team, is designed to recruit candidates who can run and win in their districts and build the infrastructure of personnel, messaging, polling, and fundraising needed to have full teams in place for their respective races.

Saving Texas plans to open its headquarters in Austin, which will serve as a “central location for coordinating these efforts and working with Republican candidates, grassroots activists, and party leaders throughout Texas.”

Cruz’s organization will focus not only on congressional races and the larger state offices, but also on the Texas House and Senate races.

“One of the things that happened this cycle: Many of the state representatives who lost races had not faced a competitive race before,” Cruz told CBS News. “They didn’t have polling numbers, they didn’t know what was going on on the ground, they didn’t have much help or resources coming in to support them, and they didn’t have the personnel to help them.”

Some state lawmakers responded to Cruz, saying that while they want to work with him to rebuild the state, some of what he said was wrong.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows, a Republican, posted on X that Cruz’s claims about polling and resources were “false.”

“Senator, your assertion about resources and polling is demonstrably false! Texas House members worked hard and outperformed statewide candidates in their districts,” Burrows wrote. “We look forward to working with you to rebuild Texas; however, with all due respect, the solution is not throwing money at D.C. consulting firms.”

Republican state Rep. Lacey Hull also responded to Cruz, saying her district “was saturated.”

“I look forward to working with you on building back,” Hull wrote. “To clarify though, my district reached the point where it was saturated and there was nothing else to spend money on.”

On X, Cruz put it plainly: If Republicans want to take back Texas, they need to “regroup and rebuild.”

“That’s why my allies started Saving Texas: to retake the state, to build the infrastructure, and to recruit candidates who can run and win in their districts,” Cruz wrote on X.

“If we don’t do the work, we don’t save Texas,” Cruz added.

The Daily Signal reached out to Cruz’s office for comment, and the office pointed out the Nov. 10 press release on the Saving Texas website.

Most statewide officials and legislators, including state representatives and the attorney general, will take office on Jan. 12. The governor and lieutenant governor will take office on Jan. 19.