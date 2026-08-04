Tech giants to get first look at Trump’s long-awaited AI framework

(The Daily Signal) – The Trump administration will present a long-awaited AI oversight framework to technology giants, although few know its contents and it remains unclear when the administration…

Share



(The Daily Signal) – The Trump administration will present a long-awaited AI oversight framework to technology giants, although few know its contents and it remains unclear when the administration will release it to the public.

The Trump administration will host the meeting with industry partners on Tuesday to discuss a completed voluntary framework to test AI models’ capabilities, which President Donald Trump set into motion with a June executive order, a White House official told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The framework would give the federal government a 30-day window to access the models before their release to “trusted partners.”

AI companies will review a draft of the AI framework at a meeting with the Office of the National Cyber Director, according to Politico, citing five people who were granted anonymity to discuss the plans. Anthropic, Google, Meta and OpenAI will attend the meeting alongside other companies, the outlet stated.

“Discussions with industry about next steps are underway,” a White House official told Axios. The official said the administration continues to engage with more industry groups than just the largest AI companies.

Anthropic, Google and OpenAI submitted “redline” edits to a draft AI framework, Politico reported in July.

The framework calls on AI companies to submit advanced models for the government to review for safety testing 30 days before the model’s public release. It would also stipulate which trusted partners would have access to frontier models ahead of review.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in June calling for the administration to craft an AI framework.

“Advanced AI capabilities make our Nation stronger, but also introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies (agencies), and components. As these capabilities evolve, my Administration will continue to work closely with industry to ensure that the best and most secure technology is deployed rapidly to confront any and all threats to our country. We will continue to lead an America First cybersecurity effort that enhances both our national security and our global AI dominance,” the executive order stated.

Block Field

The director of the National Security Agency (NSA) will have the authority to determine what amounts to a “covered frontier model,” according to the executive order. The NSA director will make this decision in consultation with War Department officials, the National Cyber Director and other cybersecurity officials.

Executives from Microsoft, OpenAI and Google praised the June executive order as an “important step” to balance AI safety and innovation, according to the New York Times.

Critics, including advocacy groups and lawmakers, believe the federal government has a bigger role to play.

“Voluntary standards won’t do the trick. In addition to commonsense guardrails, we need serious solutions that address workforce challenges, better incentives for STEM education, enhanced protections against deepfakes, safe and secure AI models and agents, and guarantees that all Americans reap the massive benefits AI offers.,” New Jersey Democrat Congressman Josh Gottheimer said in March.

A voluntary framework “is not enough,” and Congress “both an opportunity and responsibility to take this directive one step further and require AI developers to share their models for review before release,”Caleb Knapp, the senior policymanager at the Alliance for Secure AI, said in June about Trump’s executive order.