Teachers’ unions urge Connecticut to reject Trump’s federal school choice program 

Teachers’ unions in Connecticut continue to mobilize against Trump’s federal school choice program, despite advocates saying there is “no downside.”

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Teachers’ unions in Connecticut continue to mobilize against Trump’s federal school choice program, despite advocates saying there is “no downside.”

The National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers launched a campaign this summer urging Democratic governors to opt out of the Education Freedom Tax Credit (EFTC).

Now the NEA has organized an effort to persuade Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont not to join the program.

States must decide this year in order to participate in the tax credit scholarship program in 2027, which will be its first year. All Americans can receive a tax credit for donations of up to $1,700 to scholarship granting organizations, which will then bundle them into school choice scholarships. The scholarships can be used by public or private school students for tuition, tutoring and other educational expenses.

To receive a scholarship, students must live in a state that has opted in – 31 so far – and come from families earning 300% or less of the median local income, which varies significantly by city and region.

However, teachers’ unions are arguing the program will defund public education.

“Gov. Ned Lamont is being pressured to accept federal voucher funding, even though this program will drain revenue from local public education, leave students to fall through the cracks, and could use our taxes to make up the difference,” the NEA wrote on social media.

“Voucher programs often leave behind low-income families and students with disabilities, as well as students from rural communities. They funnel public dollars into private education,” the union said, citing familiar arguments against school choice.

The union is encouraging Connecticut residents to tell Lamont to opt out of federal school choice.

However, policy experts note opting out would only prevent Connecticut students from receiving EFTC scholarships. It won’t stop Connecticut taxpayers from donating and receiving a tax credit.

“[The NEA] omits what Lamont’s decision would actually accomplish,” wrote the Yankee Institute’s Manager of Research and Analysis Meghan Portfolio. “If Lamont rejects the program, Connecticut residents could still donate to an approved organization in another participating state and reduce their federal tax liability.

“Opting out would not add a dollar to Connecticut’s public schools or stop Connecticut taxpayers from claiming the federal credit. It would prevent scholarship organizations from using qualifying contributions to help Connecticut students.”

Similarly, Republican state Sen. Ryan Fazio, who is running against Lamont in the upcoming gubernatorial election, has described the federal tax credit as “free money” with “no downside.”

He promised to opt into the program on “day one” if elected.

Meanwhile, Lamont has remained noncommittal and claims to be waiting for the program’s official guidelines to be released before deciding.

“Treasury guidance is expected by the end of September, and there are many open questions that we need answered before determining next steps,” the governor’s spokesperson told local media.

Currently, 31 states have opted into the program and five have opted out. But some Democratic governors – such as New York’s Kathy Hochul and Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro – are also waiting for the official guidance to be released.

Like Lamont, Hochul is facing pressure from union bosses to say no to school choice. However, she has made it clear her priority is improving education – not promoting union agendas.

“Gov. Hochul’s priority is making sure every student receives an education that best meets their needs, which is why she wants the federal scholarship tax credit to benefit all New York students,” said a spokesperson for the governor.

“These credits have the potential to expand academic opportunity for public and private school students across our state without diverting resources from public schools or state and local budgets.”