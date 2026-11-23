More than eight in 10 parents want artificial intelligence use in schools significantly reduced or eliminated, believing the technology will “undermine learning” and encourage poor behavior,…

Share



More than eight in 10 parents want artificial intelligence use in schools significantly reduced or eliminated, believing the technology will “undermine learning” and encourage poor behavior, according to a recent report from the Institute for Family Studies.

“As a growing body of research finds that educational technology has not been as effective for learning as promised, parents, educators, and lawmakers are becoming skeptical of technologies in the classroom and are taking steps to restrict tech use,” the study’s authors write. “If that trend continues, AI use may end up being even more restricted and opt-outs more common.”

YouGov conducted the IFS survey from July 27 to Aug. 13, polling 2,000 parents ages 25 to 70 with children ages 5 to 18.

More than four in 10 American students attend schools with no official AI policy, according to the IFS report summary. Nearly four in 10 attend schools that permit or require AI use, while just 15% attend schools that prohibit it in the classroom.

Although AI advocates say the technology will enhance learning, most parents remain skeptical. Tech investor Joe Leimadt has promised that students can learn necessary concepts in just two hours a day at his Alpha Schools, which show encouraging results. But the IFS report says research shows that the shift toward technology-based education has overall harmed student performance.

“In the near term, AI is not showing promising effects on student learning,” the authors write. “While student homework scores have gone up with AI use, it has also resulted in sharp declines in exam performance and memory recall.”

Parents favor pen and paper over tablets

During the 2024-25 school year, nine in 10 public schools offered one-to-one devices for students. Most high schools (80%) and middle schools (67%) also allowed students to take the devices home, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

But just 11% of parents support that approach, according to the IFS report. Instead, nearly four in 10 (38%) want AI use confined to computer labs, with students spending the rest of the school day reading physical books and practicing handwriting with pen and paper.

“This both/and approach differs somewhat in spirit to the parents who want to see a full return to physical text and handwriting, but together they demonstrate that most parents want a robust place for more tried-and-true media and technology in their child’s education,” the authors write.

One in four parents favor a traditional approach that allows only physical books and handwriting. More than half (56%) want AI banned entirely from schools, while another 26% want less AI than is currently used.

Most parents oppose AI use in elementary school. Only 21% support introducing the technology in middle school, and 25% support it in high school. Meanwhile, 42% say AI should not enter the classroom until 12th grade or should not be used at all.

More than three-quarters of parents (77%) agree that “AI in schools will hurt children’s learning, such as decreasing test scores, writing skills, or attention spans,” according to the report. The same share say AI will undermine learning, while 79% believe it will encourage malicious behavior.

Although half of parents say AI will prepare students for the future workforce, just 39% believe it will enhance young people’s creativity.

“We find that parents are much more convinced of AI’s risks to learning and safety than its positive benefits for learning,” the report states.

Parents also worry that AI could pose mental and physical dangers to children. Seventy-three percent say they fear AI chatbots could induce self-harm, emotional dependence or even violent acts, such as school shootings. According to the report, 200 schools across 19 states have contracts with Alongside, an AI-based mental health chatbot.

Some school systems are already scaling back AI use. New York City and Los Angeles paused the use of AI in most K-12 classrooms in September, according to Education Week.

Support for restricting AI crosses party lines, with 75% of Republican parents and 72% of Democrat parents backing a pause, according to the IFS report.

Recommendations for schools

The IFS authors offer five recommendations to help schools address parents’ concerns and preferences regarding AI policies.

First, they urge schools to “strengthen parental agency” by giving parents more opportunities to voice concerns and provide feedback, including through public comment periods on proposed AI policies.

“Strengthening parents’ ability to inform the vision for media technology in schools will increase trust, guard against ed tech overreach, and help establish a unified vision for AI in schools on a local level,” the authors write.

The authors also recommend creating separate spaces for AI use, such as computer labs.

“By limiting digital device usage to allotted times in public, supervised spaces, the ‘computer lab’ model would easily entail more intentional and educational use of the technology and curb effects of cognitive offloading or passive engagement with gamified content,” they write.

They further recommend limiting AI use in elementary and middle schools and restricting its use to areas where it has been shown to enhance learning.

“One way that policymakers can help schools is by ensuring that state or federal funding for ed tech is used only for technologies that are tested and verified by third parties for safety and for efficacy in achieving learning outcomes,” the study states.

Finally, the authors urge schools to return to physical books and handwriting, which they say offer greater “cognitive and pedagogical benefits” than “the new, digital alternatives.”

The report concludes that parents “want moderation,” pointing to support for designated AI-use spaces, such as computer labs, alongside a return to traditional reading and writing. The growing role of AI in classrooms has prompted parents and school leaders to reconsider the “fundamental purpose of education itself,” the authors argue.

“If education is really a matter of intellectual and moral formation, aimed at fostering a skilled and innovative citizenry and cultivating virtue and knowledge, then it requires much more than tapping screens and learning to prompt the latest machine intelligent systems,” the authors write.