‘Systemic marginalization’ of ‘transgender women’: inside the woke NIH grants Trump slashed

(The Daily Signal) – The National Institutes of Health under the Trump administration has slashed more than $1 billion of woke Biden-era grants studying “economic-based empowerment” for…

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(The Daily Signal) – The National Institutes of Health under the Trump administration has slashed more than $1 billion of woke Biden-era grants studying “economic-based empowerment” for “transgender women,” lowering “transgender men’s” voices, and more, the Daily Signal has learned.

The NIH has terminated about 1,000 grants, adding up to $1,020,711,506 in savings. Another approximately 5,000 grants have been renegotiated. Others are protected by courts from being canceled, so NIH will allow them to expire.

The funding has been reallocated to projects aligned with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

One terminated grant was dedicated to helping “transgender women,” also known as biological men, who face economic “systemic marginalization.” The $2.21 million grant is entitled “ENTRUST,” which stands for “Economic Navigation and Strengthening to Realize Unrestricted Services for Transgender Women.”

“ENTRUST is an economic-based empowerment intervention that will provide transgender women with group-based financial education while receiving tailored [Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment] counseling to help transgender women routinely engaging in substance use services and HIV care or preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) programs,” the summary says.

The grant author at the University of Central Florida said the research was necessary because “transgender women in Florida are economically disadvantaged and at highest risk for substance use disorders, HIV transmission and/or non-adherence to antiretroviral treatment, yet remain underrepresented in research.”

“Existing programs fail to address structural barriers such as socio-economic status and social marginalization that deter access to prevention services and care,” the author wrote.

Another grant for $2.28 million studied the “effects of exogenous testosterone therapy on communication in gender diverse speakers.”

“Up to 97% of gender-diverse individuals assigned female at birth have gender-related voice problems, yet there are currently no evidence-based treatments for voice masculinization,” the summary says. “Gender-affirming hormone therapy with exogenous testosterone is the default treatment, yet we still do not know how and when it works, nor in whom.”

The study asserts that it is “speculation” that testosterone lowers a woman’s voice, but the theory has not been directly assessed.

“The project will allow for evidence-based guidance about when and how communication will be impacted by testosterone therapy,” the summary says.

A $1 million grant terminated by NIH linked transgenderism, alcoholism, and domestic violence.

“The proposed research is focused on understanding the public health impact of daily experiences with discrimination, harassment, and stigmatization experienced by sexual and gender minority couples living in rural communities in the Midwest,” the public health relevance statement reads.

The study isolated “factors that increase the likelihood of alcohol use and destructive conflict in response to distress experienced from daily minority stress (i.e., drinking to cope motives and internalized forms of minority stress).”

It also identifies so-called sources of resiliency from “interpersonal relationships and community-based resources that interrupt this maladaptive cascade and mitigate risk for the dual public health threats of alcohol use and intimate partner violence in this underrepresented population.”

Another $2.4 million grant funded an app for elderly LGBTQ+ people titled “SilverBills: A Legal, Technical and Financial Tool for Aging LGBTQ+ Individuals with Impaired Cognition.”

The goal was to “improve the financial well-being of older LGBTQ+ individuals with cognitive impairment” through the app.

One terminated grant for $2.87 million was focused on convincing young black people in the South to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

The grant summary says African American young adults are a “super-spreader” population, yet COVID-19 vaccination acceptance is low.

“A digital health intervention has the potential to increase the reach and uptake of COVID vaccination among African American young adults which is central to ending the pandemic,” the grant author wrote.

A grant for $2.4 million linked perceived racism to cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive aging.

The grant application expressed the intention to “investigate the impact of interpersonal and institutional/structural racism on neurocognitive integrity of these brain systems in Black adults aged 65 years and older and to examine cardiovascular disease risk as an underlying biological mechanism.”

“Addressing this knowledge gap is critical for developing new health policies and biobehavioral and social interventions for healthy aging,” the summary said.

A similar study for $2.16 million investigated the “Impact of Structural Racism on Racial/Ethnic Disparities in End-Stage Kidney Disease from Healthy Population to Mortality.”