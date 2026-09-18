Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Kansas City-area teen

A minor suspect has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a Raytown High School student Wednesday afternoon.

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A minor suspect has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a Raytown High School student Wednesday afternoon.

Joshua Lewis, a 16-year-old student athlete, was shot Wednesday in the shoulder across the street from the school, near 61st Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to Fox 4. He was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Photo of Joshua Lewis courtesy of GoFundMe page

“Joshua was a young man who had so much life ahead of him,” Lewis’ parents wrote on a GoFundMe page. “He loved football, fashion, and playing Xbox. These were some of the things that brought him joy and allowed him to be himself. He was loved deeply by his family and everyone who knew him. …

“Forever 16. Forever loved. Forever our son.”

Raytown Police took two suspects into custody Thursday for questioning, and one unnamed juvenile is now facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

Raytown Christian Church hosted hundreds of people Thursday to honor Lewis and pray for his family. A memorial for him continues to grow by the gas station near where he was shot, according to KCUR.

“My God, look at all these people,” one of Lewis’ family members told Fox 4 about the vigil. “Thousands of people, over four thousand people in-boxed me across the state about my nephew who’s 16 years old.”