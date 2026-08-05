Supreme Court announces 1st arguments for October term

(The Daily Signal) – The Supreme Court will hear seven arguments in early October on cases including immigrant detention and the environment.

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(The Daily Signal) – The Supreme Court will hear seven arguments in early October on cases including immigrant detention and the environment.

The high court on Tuesday released its schedule for oral arguments in seven cases from Oct. 5 through Oct. 14. On Oct. 13, justices will hear arguments in the case of Genalo v. Black, concerning whether, at some point, a noncitizen’s detention becomes “unreasonably prolonged” that he has a constitutional right to a bond hearing.

In July 2025, the Department of Homeland Security implemented a policy stating that certain illegal immigrants—even those who have lived in the United States for a long time—can be held in detention without access to an immigration bond hearing.

The justices will also consider whether that case is relevant, or moot, since the defendant was already released in 2022, SCOTUSBlog reported. However, if the justices rule on the merits of the case, it could potentially affect a major immigration policy of the Trump administration.

Another notable case on the court’s first day back in session is Suncor Energy (U.S.A.) Inc. v. County Commissioners of Boulder County.

The city and county of Boulder, Colorado, sued Suncor Energy and Exxon-Mobil, alleging that fossil fuel emissions contributed to climate change and caused injuries to residents. Earlier in litigation, a member of the legal team representing Boulder described the effort as “an indirect carbon tax.”

In the Oct. 5 arguments, justices will consider whether federal law prohibits claims under state law seeking relief for injuries allegedly caused by the effects of interstate and international greenhouse gas emissions. Justices will also determine whether federal courts have the authority to hear such cases.

Also on the opening day, the justices will hear arguments in Johnson v. United States Congress to determine whether U.S. district courts have the authority to hear challenges to federal laws regarding veterans’ benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In another case on the environmental front, justices will hear arguments on Oct. 7 in Department of the Air Force v. Prutehi Guahan. The question before the court in that case is whether an environmental organization can challenge the Air Force’s application to renew its permit to dispose of unexploded ordnance before Guam’s Environmental Protection Agency acted on the application.

The high court will also consider whether the Air Force was required to submit an environmental impact statement to Guam before submitting its application.