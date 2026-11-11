‘Super gay’: Teachers union celebrates LGBTQ breakfast, shares ‘gay agenda’ slide 

New Jersey teachers attended two days of professional development last week that included a breakfast celebrating “the gay agenda.”

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New Jersey teachers attended two days of professional development last week that included a breakfast celebrating “the gay agenda.”

New Jersey Education Association President Steve Beatty posted photos from a breakfast the union co-hosted with its Rainbow Alliance Committee. One photo shows a slide listing an item for each day of the week.

Steve Beatty didn't just stand in front of this slide—he posted the picture on Facebook himself. The NJEA is publicly boasting about the very things parents are concerned about. You can't post the receipts yourself and then play the victim when parents react. pic.twitter.com/6Kv0rdbOfh — New Jersey Project (@fight4newjersey) November 9, 2026

Sunday’s item is “brunch.” Tuesday’s is “tacos.” Friday and Saturday read “super gay,” while the remaining days read “be gay.”

Some local parental rights groups, such as the New Jersey Project, have lambasted Beatty for promoting the event and the accompanying slide, framing the teachers’ union as “publicly boasting about the very things parents are concerned about.”

NJEA is an affiliate of the National Education Association, the largest teachers’ union and professional employee organization in the United States, which is well-known for supporting LGBTQ causes.

“What a gathering! Thousands of members coming together in Atlantic City to learn, connect, celebrate our profession, and build the power of our union!” Beatty posted Saturday on Facebook, promoting the 2026 NJEA Convention and sharing photos of the event. One photo shows Beatty in front of the slide. “From a moving breakfast with our newly named Rainbow Alliance to a fantastic panel with Questlove, the convention offered so many moments of inspiration.”

NJEA’s Rainbow Alliance Committee curates “age-appropriate LGBTQIA+ resources for educators,” according to its website. Although its “LGBTQ-Inclusive Lessons and Resources” page is listed as temporarily unavailable, archived screenshots show that the Rainbow Alliance previously promoted a lesson on pronouns, or “inclusive grammar,” for grades 6-8.

Libs of TikTok slammed the union for promoting “the gay agenda,” adding, “they aren’t even hiding it.”

“The NJEA teachers’ convention was PACKED with LGBTQ and DEI propaganda,” Libs of TikTok posted on X. “They want to indoctrinate your children.”

The NJEA teachers' convention was PACJED with LGBTQ and DEI propaganda.



This is just a HANDFUL of all the woke events they hosted.



They want to indoctrinate your children. https://t.co/5Yy6PzTR88 pic.twitter.com/BoX5dCxC0a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2026

“If you’re wondering why NJ schools were closed Thursday and Friday for the NJEA Convention …” New Jersey Project posted alongside another rainbow-colored slide from the event.

NJEA and NEA did not immediately respond to Heartlander News’ requests for comment.

(Image credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Steve Beatty)