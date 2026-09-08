Study: COVID-19 presented ‘unplanned trial to homeschool’ still bearing fruit today

What if the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t trigger an increase in homeschooling but provided a trial run for parents already interested in it?

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What if the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t trigger an increase in homeschooling but provided a trial run for parents already interested in it?

That’s the conclusion of a new study from two researchers at Mississippi State University.

“Parents we surveyed said that homeschooling during the pandemic was an unplanned trial to homeschool,” Mark Wildmon, assistant professor of school psychology, and Kenneth Anthony, professor of elementary education, wrote in an Aug. 20 commentary published by FlaglerLive.com. “Those who said they perceived positive benefits continued to homeschool.”

As a result, homeschooling has continued to flourish at higher levels nationwide even after health-associated risks from the pandemic dropped.

“More than one-third of the 30 states plus Washington, D.C., that report homeschooling trends hit record enrollment as of November 2025,” the authors observed, noting growth was “particularly strong in Midwestern and Southeastern states.”

“Contrary to what many people thought, the pandemic alone didn’t drive this increase. It gave families who were already inclined toward homeschooling a low-risk opportunity to try it.”

Family time, flexibility top benefits list

The survey also challenged the stereotype of homeschooling as “primarily a path for wealthy families,” according to researchers.

“In this sample, the families who homeschooled weren’t necessarily the ones with the highest incomes. They were the ones whose work lives gave them the time.”

Self-employed parents as well as those who chose to stay home were more likely to continue homeschooling compared to those who worked full time outside the house, Wildmon and Anthony noted.

“Our survey results demonstrated that there was a stronger relationship between flexibility in work schedule and motivation to homeschool than there was with family income and motivation to homeschool.”

Almost half, or 43%, of parents surveyed cited more family time and flexible work arrangements as homeschooling benefits.

“One parent, a former teacher, said her kids thrived during the initial months at home and that she felt equipped to continue,” the professors reported. “Another parent called homeschooling a gift that let their family slow down and be present for one another and their community.”

As previously reported by Heartlander News, even grandparents are discovering the benefits of homeschooling as a way to help with family needs.

“My commitment started with a ‘We have to do this,’” said Annie Nicol, a retired nurse practitioner who has helped homeschool her grandson since COVID-19. “I appreciated what he was learning, and it helped me learn new things and understand his needs. It’s really fun to see when he is engaged and by what. It’s kind of what I did when I was somewhat teaching my patients.”