Strategic planning general ousted

(The Center Square) – A top lieutenant general in a strategic planning position within the Joint Chiefs of Staff has been fired by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a Pentagon official tells The…

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(The Center Square) – A top lieutenant general in a strategic planning position within the Joint Chiefs of Staff has been fired by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a Pentagon official tells The Center Square.

Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia was fired to “protect national security” after the general “failed three polygraphs” over critical leaks to the media about military actions in Iran, according to the official. Sylvia’s actions were called “severe misconduct.”

Multiple news organizations, citing sources at the Pentagon, also reported Sylvia’s dismissal. He’s since retired, said the reports.

Authorized comments attributed to the Pentagon confirmed Sylvia’s ouster.

Sylvia’s role was the Joint Staff’s director for Strategy, Plans & Policy. Known as J5, it is a pivotal position in long-term strategic planning. He held the post for 11 months.

Thursday represents Day 244 since the United States and Israel launched military strikes in Iran.

The investigation into Sylvia regarding the leaks, which include classified information on the war with Iran and the war between Russia and Ukraine, “remains ongoing” and has been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for “further action,” the source told The Center Square.

A report in The Atlantic characterizes the general as the “Pentagon’s chief planner” of the war with Iran. The Center Square’s source said that role is the responsibility of U.S. Central Command under the leadership of CENTCOM Commander Adm. Bradley Cooper.

The official told The Center Square that the general “began meeting with journalists outside of the Pentagon in order to leak classified information.” This logistical move skirted the Pentagon’s policy requiring members of the media to be escorted while inside the Department of War.

The firing comes as second-term Republican President Donald Trump weighs the possibility of further military action against Iran.

Trump told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he has not greenlit Vice President J.D. Vance to restart negotiations with the Islamic Republic, amid reports the vice president would once again lead talks.

The president vowed not to renew massive military strikes against the Islamic Republic before the midterm elections on Tuesday. The U.S. hasn’t engaged in strikes against the Islamic Republic since early September.

Trump maintains that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon” in any negotiations.

(Photo credit: Office of the Chairman of the Joint Staff)



