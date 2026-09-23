Special-needs student dies while riding on Cincinnati school bus  

The Cincinnati community is mourning the death of a 7-year-old student with special needs who died in her wheelchair during a bus ride home after school.

Share



The Cincinnati community is mourning the death of a 7-year-old student with special needs who died in her wheelchair during a bus ride home after school.

“The girl, 7-year-old Ngone Talla, attended Roselawn Condon School, according to Cincinnati Public Schools,” reported the local NBC affiliate in a Sept. 18 article. “Her family says she was discovered unresponsive in her wheelchair when the bus arrived at their home.”

The bus company, First Student, released a statement expressing grief over the tragedy.

“All of us at First Student are deeply saddened by the death of a student on one of our buses,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, classmates, school community and all those impacted as they navigate this difficult time.”

Police are continuing to investigate the death.

‘I see my sister unresponsive and lifeless’

Family members spoke to journalists about the incident, describing their experience when they realized something had gone wrong.

“Talla’s family says they noticed the bus sitting outside the home for about 10 minutes, saying they usually see the back doors open for the ramp to get her wheelchair out,” the affiliate wrote.

After the family went outside, they were told she was “not responding” and later allowed onto the bus.

“We went on the bus, and I see my sister unresponsive and lifeless. So, I’m there, I’m mad. I’m yelling in the bus. I’m like, OK, how did this happen?” said 12-year-old Marema Talla, Ngone’s sister.

Abdoul Talla, Ngone’s father, said he called 911 after learning from his family over the phone that she was unresponsive.

“They call me, and I say call 911, and I call 911, me myself. And I drive up here and I see my daughter inside the bus, and I was like, ‘It’s over.’ And that’s when they took her (to hospital) and they said, ‘It’s over.’”

Abdoul is demanding answers from the bus driver and monitor, who the district confirmed worked for First Student.

“The driver and a second person, they’re supposed to just watch carefully the kids, because you cannot have these kids in this bus and you’re not watching them,” he said. “And it was really hot yesterday, and I don’t know what’s going on. I’m waiting for the investigation to let us know what’s happened.”

Under Ohio law, Cincinnati is required to provide transportation for all students – including nonpublic as well as public school attendees.

For students deemed ineligible or “impractical to transport,” districts may offer Payment in Lieu of Transportation (PILO) to parents or guardians.

The coroner’s office found “nothing traumatic and no injuries” related to Ngone’s death, adding that she had an extensive medical history associated with cerebral palsy, according to the news outlet.

“Our hearts are with her family and everyone who knew and loved her,” the district said in a statement. “This is an unimaginable loss for them and a heartbreaking day for the Roselawn Condon community.”

(Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/Local 12)