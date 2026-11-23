(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The grid will head into winter in better shape partly because fewer power plants are shutting down, a power reliability watchdog said Wednesday.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The grid will head into winter in better shape partly because fewer power plants are shutting down, a power reliability watchdog said Wednesday.

The North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) found what it called “a slowdown in generator retirements,” with under 700 megawatts’ worth of U.S. coal, gas and other thermal generators retired in 2026 as of September, counting units of 50 megawatts or more.

“While the resource outlook has improved, the unpredictable weather of El Niño and rapid load growth present unique challenges this winter,” NERC President and CEO Jim Robb said in a statement. “We anticipate operators will need everything in their tool kit — including requests for emergency support — to maintain reliable operations.”

“Prices are telling generators that the grid needs more supply,” Todd Snitchler, president and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association, which represents competitive power suppliers, said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Markets are sending the signal that existing resources are valuable, and owners are responding by keeping plants online and investing in them instead of retiring them.”

The report did not count six plants the Department of Energy has ordered to stay available since 2025 toward this winter’s expected supply, but said they “may be called upon within the orders’ time frames.”

In winter, when solar panels and batteries put out less, “thermal generators with diverse fuel sources can be an important electricity resource,” NERC wrote in the report.

NERC did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it was working on a response.

North Carolina and South Carolina made up the only U.S. area NERC rated at elevated risk if severe winter weather hits.

ERCOT added 1.7 gigawatts of gas-fired generation and almost 3.5 gigawatts of batteries, and NERC lowered its risk rating for Texas from last winter, according to the report.

New England is a different story. In a long cold spell, power plants there can burn through their stored fuel, and frozen roads and waterways make resupply “difficult,” NERC wrote.

The region “is expected to have sufficient electricity supplies this winter” and “has not had any significant resource retirements since last winter,” ISO New England, its grid operator, said in a statement to the DCNF.

Peak demand this winter is forecast at 21 gigawatts above last winter across NERC’s territory, which includes Canada and part of Mexico. NERC said in its release that the 2.6 percent rise is “primarily due to data center expansion, and electrification.”

“America’s electric companies are preparing and investing to meet growing demand while delivering reliable, affordable electricity,” Drew Maloney, president and CEO of the Edison Electric Institute, which represents investor-owned electric companies, said in a statement to the DCNF.

On the supply side, winter capacity is up 26 gigawatts from a year ago. New batteries brought 9.2 gigawatts and gas plants another 8.7 gigawatts, the assessment found.

(Image credit: photostriker/Adobe Stock)