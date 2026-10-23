Skillet’s John Cooper on staying strong in faith amid fame: ‘The Bible is above everything’ 

The frontman of the multi-platinum Christian rock band Skillet says an agreement he and his wife made years ago has helped them keep their family strong amid the pressures of fame.

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The frontman of the multi-platinum Christian rock band Skillet says an agreement he and his wife made years ago has helped them keep their family strong amid the pressures of fame.

That agreement, John Cooper says, was to build their lives on Christ and let Scripture guide their decisions.

“Me and my wife had a common agreement that Christ is the cornerstone of everything. Christ is the foundation and we are going to live our lives to the standard of the Bible,” Cooper said.

Skillet is a rock band with a global following, featuring Cooper and his wife, Korey Cooper, alongside drummer and vocalist Jen Ledger and lead guitarist Seth Morrison. The band blends hard rock with messages of faith and hope.

The band has sold more than 23 million albums worldwide, earned two Grammy nominations and a Billboard Music Award, and landed three albums in the Billboard 200’s Top 5. Its hits include the seven-times-platinum Monster, which has surpassed 5 billion global streams, as well as Hero, Feel Invincible and Awake and Alive – each of which has hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify.

Launched in 1996, Skillet emerged from the Christian music scene and is one of the most successful crossover acts in music history.

“Just because I’m the owner of Skillet and I’m the front man and I’m the boss doesn’t mean that I am above the Bible,” Cooper said. “I am not above the Bible. The Bible is above me, and that’s how we run my household, and that’s how we run the business.

“The Bible is above everything.”

Although Skillet frequently tours nationally and internationally alongside secular acts, all four band members are Christians.

“Everybody has this common understanding and this common agreement, and we are not unequally yoked in that way,” he said of the four band members. “We are absolutely together for the gospel, and so because of that, it just creates this – not just accountability, but life. You know, an exciting life that we get to live for Jesus together, and we believe, as I hope that everybody listening believes, that we are on mission for Christ.”

Although Skillet’s lyrics are often less explicitly Christian than those of other artists in the CCM genre – frequently exploring themes of good overcoming evil and light overcoming darkness – Cooper and his bandmates openly share their faith, whether onstage or on social media. He has also written books encouraging Christians to stand firm in their beliefs: Wimpy, Weak, & Woke (2023) and Awake & Alive to Truth (2020).

He wants fans to recognize that they, too, have opportunities to live out and share their faith in everyday life.

“Dads, you’re on mission for Christ to raise your family and teach your kids, raise them in the fear and admonition of the Lord. Moms, you’re on mission,” he said. “… Young people, you’re on mission at your school to live a life that reflects the love of Christ. Always be ready with an answer for the hope that you have, and so that’s what we’ve done.”

(Image credit: Hear It Loud)