Singer Leanna Crawford has a message for women: Let’s stop comparing ourselves to others 

Award-winning singer Leanna Crawford has built a career writing songs that speak to the struggles many young girls and women face, and her latest album is no different, offering one of her…

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Award-winning singer Leanna Crawford has built a career writing songs that speak to the struggles many young girls and women face, and her latest album is no different, offering one of her most personal projects yet.

Crawford’s new album Thank God includes several songs that reflect her inner journey, one of which is Her, a track that confronts comparison culture by imagining another woman who possesses qualities Crawford wishes came more naturally to her – patience and being slow to speak, for example. The folksy chorus then delivers the song’s central message: “God made me to be me; He didn’t make me to be her.”

Fans on her Sisterhood Tour got an early preview of the song and regularly told her its message deeply resonated with them, she told Heartlander News.

The track joins several songs from her catalog aimed at encouraging girls and women who struggle with insecurity and self-worth, including her 2020 breakthrough hit Mean Girls, the body-image anthem Photoshop, and Still Waters (Psalm 23), which reached No. 1 on Christian radio.

“I had wanted to write a song like this for a long time,” she told Heartlander News. “I think there’s some really good songs out there about comparison and about this thing that we all struggle with, especially as women – especially in middle school and high school and even college.”

The struggle with comparison, she said, “doesn’t just go away as you get older.”

Crawford, who won New Artist of the Year at the 2025 GMA Dove Awards, is 31.

“I was like, ‘How can I write a song about comparison without putting the other girl down? How can we both be okay with the gifts that God has given us?’ And that’s a beautiful thing. It’s a good thing.”

The song opens with the confession, “God made her with all the grace and patience I wish I had,” but by the end acknowledges that the other woman is probably “thinking the same thing” and wishing she, too, were someone else.

It then shifts from comparison to contentment, declaring: “God made me with my own strengths; so why sweep them under that rug? Why chase down the things she has when what I have’s enough?”

“God made you in such a unique way, and it’s okay to recognize that this girl you’re comparing yourself to – she has different gifts, and that’s okay, and it’s actually beautiful, and that’s hard for us to do, it’s hard for me to do,” Crawford said. “It’s not natural because it just feels like, well, if she has these gifts, that means I’m failing in these areas – which isn’t true.

“I hope that it’s a song that is a reminder to just build each other up, to encourage each other, to hopefully just be like, ‘Okay, I’m good, here right where God made me.’”

Thank God, her sophomore album, releases July 24.