The release of Grand Theft Auto VI has video game enthusiasts buzzing and Christian gamers asking a question: Should people of faith play a game filled with graphic violence and explicit sexual…

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The release of Grand Theft Auto VI has video game enthusiasts buzzing and Christian gamers asking a question: Should people of faith play a game filled with graphic violence and explicit sexual content?

The first new installment in the GTA series in 13 years, Grand Theft Auto VI launched Nov. 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. It sold 32.5 million copies before release and generated an estimated $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales on its first day, setting an opening-day record for an entertainment release.

By comparison, Avengers: Endgame – the highest-grossing movie of all time – took in $1.48 billion at the worldwide box office in its first week.

In Grand Theft Auto VI, players take on the roles of criminals Jason and Lucia.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rates the game Mature 17+ for “Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Mature Humor, Nudity, Strong Language, Strong Sexual Content, Use of Drugs and Alcohol.”

It’s widely viewed as the most popular home video game of all time. It is also an open-world game, meaning players can roam its fictional state.

The release has prompted Christian commentators to question whether believers should play it.

“I believe that if you are a Christian, you should not play Grand Theft Auto VI,” Carlos Erazo of Lakepointe Church said on the Live Free with Josh Howerton podcast.

In the game, he said, “you are a criminal who can steal, kill, destroy, use drugs, pick up prostitutes, visit strip clubs, and more.”

Addressing players who say they simply want to drive fast cars, Erazo added, “In order to actually advance through the game and actually beat it, sooner or later you will have to do certain things that are inconsistent with who you are as a follower of Jesus.”

“For example, in Grand Theft Auto V, there are explicit sexual situations built directly into the storyline of the game that are not optional for you to do.”

The ESRB’s rating summary also says players “use pistols, machine guns, sniper rifles, and explosives to kill enemies in frenetic firefights and can use melee weapons (e.g., machetes, sledgehammers, bats).”

“During the course of the game, players have the ability to attack/kill adult civilians (i.e., non-adversaries) and police,” it adds.

“Blood-splatter effects often occur.”

Players can also purchase drugs such as marijuana and cocaine.

Evangelist Bryce Crawford urged Christians to consider what draws them to the game.

“I think that there is more of a net negative to GTA than there is a net positive,” Crawford said in a video. “So I probably wouldn’t be confident in saying you should play GTA VI, especially by what we know most people are going to do in GTA VI.”

The Christian entertainment review site Plugged In described GTA VI as “widely considered the bloodiest and most realistically violent entry in the franchise,” featuring “lifelike blood splatter, realistic bullet wounds, decapitation and dismemberment.”

“It cheerfully winks at the coarse corruption of mankind as something quite routine and normal, or at least as the sort of stuff that gamers can chuckle over and enjoy,” Plugged In’s Bob Hoose wrote.

Cultural commentator and YouTuber Ruslan KD also raised concerns, saying in a video, “I am not playing GTA VI — [and] not letting my son play GTA VI.”

“Odds are if you’re asking if Christians should play or can play GTA VI — I think you already know the answer to the question,” Ruslan KD said. “Listen, you could do whatever you want to do, but then there might just be some repenting and some things you’re exposing yourself to that you don’t want to expose yourself to.”

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)