Shock gloves in Omaha schools? Parents, students protest security measure for SROs 

Hands off our children, parents and students warned Omaha Public Schools (OPS) upon hearing the district would equip school resource officers with shock gloves as the academic year…

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Hands off our children, parents and students warned Omaha Public Schools (OPS) upon hearing the district would equip school resource officers with shock gloves as the academic year begins.

“Everyone who spoke at the board of education meeting Monday night said the same thing: they are against the use of shock gloves in OPS,” the local ABC affiliate KETV noted.

The policy, which was announced by the Omaha Police Department for middle and high schools in the metro area, drew criticism for its intended use upon minors.

“Even the manufacturers of the gloves say they should not be used on at-risk populations such as children or people with disabilities, both of which attend our school,” said Central High School student Lillin Jones.

Meanwhile, parents pointed out they had not been informed of the policy earlier.

“Why are we finding out a week before our 17-year-old is starting senior year? Why are we finding out that this was used twice last year?” said Benjamin Pratt.

Thalia, Pratt’s wife, explained she had learned about the gloves from a KETV Facebook post, not the district.

At least one school board member agreed with the concerns raised during the meeting.

“As a parent of OPS, and a member of the board with my own opinion, I do not support the use of any use of force or pain compliance with our students,” said Gini Magnuson, “including pepper spray, tasers and electric shock gloves.”

Lux Tipton, another Central High School student, expressed doubts over the shock gloves being used on people with disabilities.

“I don’t think it’s fair because just because someone’s having an outburst, because they’re in an overstimulated situation, doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily dangerous.”

The district, which is the largest in Nebraska, enrolls more than 50,000 students across 87 schools.

‘Something has to change’

Classroom violence has escalated nationwide, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic – though districts vary widely in their responses and policies for educators and students.

In one Massachusetts district, one staffer berated the administration for failing to act after she submitted seven incident reports involving injuries from a student.

“Staff members and students alike are physically harmed at our schools every single day,” said Ashley Patenaude at a December meeting. “Something has to change.”

Meanwhile, Georgia introduced legislation this spring requiring weapons detection systems for all public schools.

“As a practicing attorney here in Georgia, I am used to entering a Georgia courthouse most days, where I pass through security which includes a weapons detection system,” said House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, R-Mulberry, who sponsored the bill.

“It’s my opinion that Georgia students deserve similar security when entering Georgia public schools, that includes a weapons detection system.”