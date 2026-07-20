Service member killed in action; remains found in search for one missing

(Center Square) – Another U.S. service member has been killed following Iranian strikes in the Middle East, as remains were found in the search for a missing military member, according to U.S….

Share



(Center Square) – Another U.S. service member has been killed following Iranian strikes in the Middle East, as remains were found in the search for a missing military member, according to U.S. Central Command.

The latest fatality comes a day after CENTCOM announced the deaths of two service members and one missing following an Iranian missile strike in Jordan.

CENTCOM announced Sunday afternoon that following a “thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains.”

Another service member was killed in action in northern Iraq on Saturday “during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.” CENTCOM added that a second service member was wounded and is currently receiving medical treatment for “a minor injury.”

If the remains found are those of the missing service member, it would bring the total number of military members killed since the conflict with Iran began Feb. 28 to 18.

CENTCOM also announced the U.S. is conducting another round of strikes against the Islamic Republic, marking the ninth consecutive night.

“The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” according to a statement from CENTCOM.

The U.S. continues to enforce a full naval blockade on Iranian ports after it was reinstated last week. In addition, American forces are targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sites in the vicinity of the vital waterway.