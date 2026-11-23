(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Top Senate Republicans expressed interest in cutting off funding for the Iran war in exchange for averting a government shutdown.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Top Senate Republicans expressed interest in cutting off funding for the Iran war in exchange for averting a government shutdown.

Senate Democrats finalized a deal to withhold support for government funding unless President Donald Trump obtains war authorization from Congress with an exception for defensive operations in the face of an enemy attack. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins said they were open to cutting a deal with Democrats to keep the government open past the Dec. 11 deadline, according to The Washington Post.

“I’m looking at language that might be able to do that,” Collins, the chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, said.

Thune said he would be open “to anything that keeps the government funded and makes sure that we’ve got our military and national security requirements and needs met.”

If Congress does not agree on a plan to fund federal agencies, parts of the government would shut down for the fourth time since Trump’s second term began.

Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Chris Coons of Delaware, Mark Warner of Virginia, Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Patty Murray of Washington and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire were among the Democrats to form the potential deal. Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal told the Daily Caller News Foundation and others Monday that he would not support funding the government without an end to the war.

“I think there’s a pretty wide recognition on both sides that some of the munitions replacement money is needed pretty soon,” Kaine said, according to the Post.

Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is challenging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for majority leader in the next Congress, wants to use the Dec. 11 deadline as leverage to force restrictions on the war. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Schumer have not specified if they want to attach language to the continuing resolution (CR) to end the war.

House Appropriations ranking member Rosa DeLauro said before the election that she would support “cutting off the funds for the Iran war,” according to CBS News. She supports a short-term extension until February if full-year appropriations measures are not passed by the deadline to avoid a shutdown.

“I think that the American people would like to see us end the war,” DeLauro said. “I also believe that the American people may not believe that shutting the government down ends the war.”

Trump requested a $350 billion defense budget in a third reconciliation package. Many top Senate Republicans have resisted, arguing a reconciliation package is unlikely to pass before the Dec. 11 deadline.

Voters soured on the war and high prices, causing Democrats to secure major victories during the Nov. 3 midterm elections.