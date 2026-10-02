Senate confirms labor secretary, punts government spending fights to lame-duck session

(The Daily Signal) – In its final vote ahead of the November elections, the Senate confirmed Keith Sonderling as secretary of labor in a late-night party-line vote. The Senate is set to take six…

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(The Daily Signal) – In its final vote ahead of the November elections, the Senate confirmed Keith Sonderling as secretary of labor in a late-night party-line vote. The Senate is set to take six weeks off to campaign, not returning to Washington until after the election.

Twelve senators missed Wednesday’s 11 p.m. vote. Six Republicans and six Democrats were absent, leaving the vote at 47-41.

Sonderling, former deputy secretary and a key policy officer in the department, has served as acting secretary since Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned earlier this year following an internal investigation alleging inappropriate conduct. Sonderling was not associated with the investigation or allegations.

I am honored to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 31st Secretary of Labor.@POTUS is the greatest President for the American Worker, and I’m grateful for his trust and confidence in me to lead @USDOL.



America’s workers and job creators are the greatest in the world. I will… https://t.co/XUcD5GWb6a — Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) October 1, 2026

“Throughout his career, Keith has proven his dedication to delivering strong results for the Hardworking People of our Country, and I know he will do an incredible job in his new role,” President Donald Trump wrote in a June Truth Social post nominating Sonderling for secretary of labor.

Under Sonderling’s leadership, the Department of Labor has focused on providing workforce training and apprenticeships and deregulating labor and employment rules. On the day of Sonderling’s confirmation, the department announced $43 million in grants to seven states to invest in training programs for shipbuilding, advanced manufacturing, and nuclear energy.

The upper chamber returns in 6 weeks

Regardless of what happens in the midterms, the 119th Congress will return for the lame-duck period until Jan. 3, with a full plate getting even fuller. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has told reporters there are a number of items the Senate could address and needs to accomplish during the lame-duck period.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is still stalled on necessary fiscal year 2027 government spending legislation and the National Defense Authorization Act. Thune has also discussed the farm bill and a vote on new bipartisan permitting reform legislation.

There are nearly 700 House-passed bills awaiting a vote in the Senate, all of which could be taken up during this period. The first Senate vote is scheduled for Nov. 9.

(Keith Sonderling. Image credit: X/Cropped/@Sonderling47)