(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A Senate commission warned that China is closing in on seizing control of the global drug and biopharmaceutical supply chains.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A Senate commission warned that China is closing in on seizing control of the global drug and biopharmaceutical supply chains.

The Senate National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) released a new analysis on Thursday. It alleges that drug and biopharmaceutical companies making deals with Chinese biotech firms advance the Chinese Communist Party‘s (CCP) efforts to control the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

In an analysis of 57 deals made from the beginning of 2023 through October, the commission found that Western drugmakers are investing significant sums of money and signing licensing agreements with Chinese biotech firms.

These drugmakers include AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer who are taking advantage of China’s growing investment in biotechnology and the prospect of faster clinical trials and product approvals, Axios reported Thursday.

The Daily Caller News Foundation requested comment from media representatives at all three pharmaceutical companies but did not receive responses in time for publication.

“The CCP seeks dominance in biotechnology as a source of economic power and geopolitical advantage, and Beijing has spent decades pursuing a deliberate strategy to achieve that at all levels of the value chain,” NSCEB Executive Director Caitlin Frazer said in a Thursday press statement. “US-China pharma deals are starting to favor the Chinese startups, which risks eroding biotech R&D in the US. This trend should be alarming for policymakers.”

The announcement comes a day after the commission published a fact sheet for the bipartisan “National Biotechnology Safety Act,” which Republican Indiana Sen. Todd Young introduced in September 2025. The legislation was referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) during the 2025 session, which was last action Congress made toward advancing it.

Young, who also chairs the NSCEB, said in a statement to the DCNF that the latest findings underscore the growing threat China poses to dominated the global pharmaceutical market and the urgent need for Congress to act.

“We cannot afford to allow China to gain a competitive advantage in an industry so critical to our economic and national security,” Young said in a statement to the DCNF. “I remain committed to working with my colleagues to advance legislation, including the National Biotechnology Safety Act, to strengthen American leadership in biotechnology and protect our national security.”

Young introduced the bipartisan legislation alongside Democratic California Sen. Alex Padilla to streamline regulations and make it easier to bring biotech products to market in the U.S., he told the DCNF.

The DCNF also reached out to the Senate HELP Committee but did not immediately receive a response.

In a 2025 report to Congress last year, the commission described a hypothetical scenario where researchers in Shanghai discovered a breakthrough treatment to cure cancer, but the Chinese government withheld the technology from the United States in light of a geopolitical conflict in Taiwan, per the NSCEB’s analysis.

“This scenario is fiction today, but China’s efforts to control the global biopharmaceutical sector are making it more realistic by the day,” the analysis said.

Passing the committees’ legislation would authorize $50 million in funding for conducting research on “releasing organisms produced with biotechnology into the environment,” from 2026 to 2030 with the goal of “simplifying regulatory pathways” for American biotechnology companies, per the commission’s fact sheet. Prioritizing this research would allow U.S. biotech companies to introduce their products to the commercial market faster.

The NSCEB claims this action would give the United States a competitive edge in its ongoing battle for biotechnology with China, as the communist country released a similar five-year plan in September detailing its increase in frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology and brain-computer interfaces.

Congress established the NSCEB in 2022 to examine how emerging biotechnology intersects with national security, according to Congress’ website.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department is taking a different approach to the biotech battle and proposed new screening requirements in October to restrict certain deals with Chinese biotechnology companies or prohibit them altogether. The department cited the risk that investments could be used to create biological weapons or brain-computer interfaces for surveillance, or make U.S. supply chains overly dependent on a single country.

(Wikimedia Commons/Public/Donghae Fang)