(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A forensic scientist spent over a year studying and analyzing Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy photographs and does not believe the infamous pedophile’s 2019 death…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A forensic scientist spent over a year studying and analyzing Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy photographs and does not believe the infamous pedophile’s 2019 death was a suicide.

Dr. Michael Freeman is a consultant in forensic medicine who studies homicides, and was given rare access to the autopsy photos by the dead child sex trafficker’s brother Mark Epstein, the New York Times reported Monday. After looking at the first photograph, Freeman immediately thought something was off.

“The pattern and distribution and multitude of injuries are not explained by a suicidal hanging,” Freeman told the Times.

Freeman has provided expert testimony more than 1,200 times in many civil and criminal cases, including “injury and death litigation, automotive and other product liability, toxic tort litigation, life expectancy and medical negligence cases, as well as in homicide, assault, and other criminal matters,” his Trial Guides background states.

He has also written extensively on injury and cause of death, publishing more than 220 scientific papers, books, and book chapters including a 2020 forensic analysis of an unexpected teen suicide, according to his website.

“He has published research on the topics of traffic crash-related injury and death, injury biomechanics and injury causation, genocide, cancer epidemiology, chronic pain mechanisms, and adult autologous stem cell therapy, among others,” Freeman’s website says.

Now, Freeman is trying to publish his complete findings on his analysis of Epstein’s death but in a peer-reviewed journal, but has been rejected so far, the Times reported.

The scientist found that the noose did not leave a smooth, consistent line on Epstein’s neck that slanted to a peak, as in a textbook hanging — but that the mark was deep, ragged and branched into a Y-shape on one side, per the outlet.

Freeman presented his findings at the Middle Temple, a London legal society, on Monday where he argued that Mr. Epstein’s injuries are most plausibly explained by homicidal strangulation as injuries on the body suggest there was a struggle, the outlet said.

The New York City medical examiner’s office, which performed the autopsy, told the Times that it “stands by its determination” of suicide.

Much information that medical examiners would normally use to determine a cause of death was unavailable as the examiner was not permitted to inspect the cell after Epstein’s death, the Times said. This means the autopsy photographs were some of the only concrete evidence presented in the case.

Epstein’s brother Mark published the autopsy photos of the notorious financier online after he gave them to Freeman last November.