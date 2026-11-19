(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to open the next Congress by lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55 and adding dental, vision and hearing coverage, a first step toward…

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(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to open the next Congress by lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55 and adding dental, vision and hearing coverage, a first step toward universal coverage that Congress’ own scorekeeper has never priced.

Sanders laid out the agenda at a virtual news conference Wednesday, according to a recording his office provided to The Center Square, and gave no estimate of what the first year would cost.

Sanders said his bill is a four-year transition, with the first year lowering the eligibility age, expanding Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision, and covering all children. The age would fall to 45 in the second year and 35 in the third before coverage is extended to everyone, Sanders told The Associated Press. Congress.gov bill records show he has introduced five versions since 2017, most recently in April 2025, and list no Congressional Budget Office cost estimate for any of them.

CBO’s most recent published analysis of lowering the eligibility age examined a reduction to 60, 5 years short of what Sanders is proposing for year one. Director Phillip Swagel told the Senate Budget Committee in 2022, when Sanders chaired it, that the agency had not analyzed his Medicare for All bill.

In a May 2022 report, CBO and the Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that lowering the eligibility age to 60 would add $155 billion to federal deficits over the 2026 to 2031 period.

CBO projected that by 2031, about 7.3 million more people would have Medicare as their primary coverage, while the number without insurance would fall by about 400,000. CBO attributed the increase mainly to the federal government picking up spending that employers, states and households pay now, as people move off employer plans, Medicaid and individually purchased coverage.

The American Action Forum, a Washington think tank that models health coverage costs, estimated in September that lowering the age to 62 would cost between $387.6 billion and $1.8 trillion over 10 years, with the range turning on whether employers keep covering workers who become eligible. AAF President Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a former CBO director, wrote Nov. 17 that extrapolating that to a full 10-year reduction, to 55, would put the cost between $1.3 trillion and $6 trillion.

Sanders points to a Yale-led preprint posted in July estimating that a single-payer system would cut national health spending by $1.04 trillion a year and, combined with reversing recent coverage losses, save more than 114,000 lives annually. medRxiv, which posted the analysis, says it has not been peer reviewed. An August AAF analysis argued the figure is misleading because it measures total national health spending, not federal spending, and trillions in premiums, employer contributions and state Medicaid costs would move onto the federal budget.

Sanders cited a KFF poll taken in September. KFF reported that two-thirds of adults favor Medicare for All, the highest share it has recorded since it began asking in 2016. Support shifted when respondents heard specific claims. KFF found 76% would favor the plan if it guaranteed coverage as a right, and 64% would oppose it if it meant higher taxes.

Sanders said he wants the first year on the floor “either through reconciliation or another approach.” Reconciliation allows certain tax and spending bills to clear the Senate with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes the Senate has required to end debate since 1975, according to the Senate’s own history of the rule. Democrats and the independents who caucus with them will hold 56 seats in January, according to The Center Square’s election coverage.

Holtz-Eakin told The Center Square the proposal would explode the debt if it became law. In his Nov. 17 column, he wrote that forcing newly elected moderate Democrats to vote on Medicare for All would be “electoral suicide.”

Sanders’ office responded to questions about the cost of the first year by pointing to the news conference. In the recording, Sanders did not give a cost estimate, and no reporter who asked a question asked what the first year would cost.