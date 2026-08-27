Rubio puts merit over seniority in foreign service shake-up

(The Daily Signal) – Secretary of State Marco Rubio is changing how the State Department will determine leadership roles in the U.S. Foreign Service by putting merit over…

Share



(The Daily Signal) – Secretary of State Marco Rubio is changing how the State Department will determine leadership roles in the U.S. Foreign Service by putting merit over seniority.

A State Department official told the Daily Signal that the department is “trying to fundamentally shift how the Foreign Service works, replacing an expectation of promotion with a merit-based system.” To expand the pool of individuals eligible for merit-based promotions in the Foreign Service, the State Department has downgraded approximately 200 Senior Foreign Service positions overseas.

“We are committed to ensuring that the senior ranks of the Foreign Service are populated by the people who are best equipped to advance American interests, rather than simply those who have accumulated the most years of service,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott told the Daily Signal.

“That means rewarding performance, leadership, and results while giving talented officers the opportunity to take on greater responsibility based on merit. The result may be fewer promotions at certain levels, but the objective is clear: a stronger, more capable leadership corps serving the American people,” Pigott continued.

The Foreign Service employs roughly 14,000 officers overseas working in U.S. embassies representing America. Prior to this reclassification, Foreign Service Officers were promoted to leadership positions on a relatively predictable timeline, even if they weren’t the right fit for a leadership role.

While the State Department official did suggest there could be fewer Foreign Service Officers entering leadership roles, “the goal is not simply to have fewer people at the top,” the official added. “It is to build a Foreign Service that is more nimble, more competitive, and more meritocratic, while creating opportunities for talented officers to take on significant responsibility earlier in their careers.”

Though fewer officers may enter upper ranks, the State Department has broadened the parameters for individuals who can be considered for chief of mission roles at overseas facilities.

These newly eligible candidates for chief of mission positions include FS-01 and GS-15 levels, and the official claimed that “52% of applications in the first round of chief of mission selection came from FS-01s and GS-15s.”

The State Department also plans to implement this domestically for its tens of thousands of civil servants and locally employed staff as Rubio’s efforts to modernize and reorganize the department continue.

This is only the latest of Rubio’s reforms to the Foreign Service. In April, the State Department updated the selection process by modernizing the test, and earlier this month, it eliminated DEI entirely.

(Photo Attribution: Marco Rubio holds press briefing, White House Gallery)