Red Sox players boldly proclaim their faith in Jesus during ‘Faith & Family Night’

Exactly three days after the Boston Red Sox invited fans to Fenway Park to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Night, several key members of the team welcomed fans back for something very different: an…

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Exactly three days after the Boston Red Sox invited fans to Fenway Park to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Night, several key members of the team welcomed fans back for something very different: an evening of testimonies, worship and faith.

The Red Sox held Faith & Family Night on July 19 during the finale of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, capping the evening with a postgame worship service led by star reliever Garrett Whitlock and his wife, Jordan.

“Thank y’all for being here,” Whitlock told about 200 fans who stuck around after Boston’s 6-1 win. “The reason that I wanted to do this is because this is more important than anything that scoreboard will ever say.”

Whitlock, who is 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA, said his faith has given him peace on the mound. He is tied for sixth in Major League Baseball in holds with 19 – a statistic awarded to relief pitchers who preserve a lead before turning the game over to another pitcher.

“I think that’s why we go through struggles,” Whitlock said. “It makes us rely on Him more, and it makes us want to turn and realize that He is the comforter. He is the provider.”

Whitlock wasn’t the only player to share his Christian testimony.

Leftfielder Jarren Duran, who is second on the team in RBIs (52) this season, urged fans to make prayer a daily practice.

“No moment is too small,” Duran said. “Any moment is okay to talk to Him, and He’s always going to be there to listen.”

Shortstop Trevor Story agreed.

“Just praying on a daily basis, calling out His name at every chance we get, is probably our best habit,” Story said.

Left-hander Payton Tolle, who is part of the Red Sox starting rotation and has posted a 3.31 ERA, shared to applause how he made his Christian faith public by being baptized in January.

Other players who participated included designated hitter Romy Gonzalez.

Whitlock, who is open about his faith and describes himself as a “proud follower of Jesus” on his Instagram bio, reflected on the evening in a post on social media.

“Jesus Won – it’s about more than just baseball,” he wrote on Instagram, describing how “members of Red Sox nation gathered to worship, hear God’s Word, and share bold testimonies.”

“My family and I want to extend a big thank you to every player, staff member, sound and worship team, volunteer, security personnel and family member who helped make Faith and Family night a reality. All glory to God! John 16:33.”