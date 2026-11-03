Pro-life group exposes shady dark money mail campaigns tricking Republican voters with false pro-abortion claims

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A pro-life political advocacy group shed light on an allegedly pro-America First and anti-globalist dark money group targeting conservative voters through an…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A pro-life political advocacy group shed light on an allegedly pro-America First and anti-globalist dark money group targeting conservative voters through an alleged organized campaign of misleading mailers.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (“SBA Pro-Life America”) pushed back by releasing an ad Friday exposing the American Forge Coalition — a tax-exempt nonprofit with undisclosed donors created in May — for trying to trick voters into voting against pro-life Republicans in several races. The pro-life group said the nonprofit did this by sending crafty mailers that distort candidates’ records on abortion and provide faulty information on their policy stances.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser slammed the mailers in a statement shared with the Daily caller News Foundation.

“Don’t fall for the disgraceful dark money attacks on stalwart pro-life candidates across the country. They are false and do not represent the view of the pro-life movement,” Dannenfelser said in the statement. “This isn’t the first time we’ve seen radical groups play dirty tricks to deceive and confuse pro-life voters, who are passionate, issues-focused and a crucial GOP constituency.”

American Forge Coalition did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

SBA Pro-Life America’s partner super PAC Women Speak Out released an ad Friday exposing an American Forge Coalition mailer specifically targeting House candidate Laurie Buckhout, the Republican nominee for North Carolina’s First District.

“Laurie Buckhout would permit states to allow abortions up till birth,” the mailer said, as shown in the ad.

SBA Pro-Life America was quick to come to Buckhout’s defense.

“This is a complete lie,” the ad’s voiceover said. “Laurie Buckhout is the only pro-life candidate.”

Buckhout stated in 2024 that she is “personally pro-life” but believes abortion should be a state issue, WITN reported at the time. The candidate’s 2026 campaign website does not appear to include a position on abortion. She is running against Democratic North Carolina Rep. Don Davis in a race the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates as a “toss up.”

The American Forge Coalition attempted to sway voters away from Republican candidates in battleground House races across the country by misrepresenting them and promoting third-party candidates in their place, the News & Observer reported.

“WE THE PEOPLE built this country. NOT politicians. NOT foreigners,” the American Forge Coalition states on its website. “We’re hammering it back into shape — one job, one neighborhood, one law at a time.”

The group’s platform page identifies its three policy planks as “American jobs first,” “secure the border” and “hands off our towns.” It elaborates that by its third plank it seeks to stop “Washington and the globalists from dictating to working families.”

“ADD YOUR NAME: AMERICANS FIRST, FOREIGNERS LAST,” states the sign up-form on the group’s website, dubbed “FORM 1776.”

There is no record where the anonymous group behind them gets its funding from as the website lists no address and shows nothing filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The group’s national operation has hit Republicans in many states across different regions of the country.

Besides Buckhout, several other candidates that found themselves to be victims of the mailers are endorsed by SBA Pro-Life America including: Republican South Carolina Sen. Darline Graham; Aaron Flint, Republican nominee for Montana’s First District; Republican Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden and Republican Virginia Rep. Rob Wittman.

“With Senate and House majorities and countless babies’ lives on the line, wherever the mailers originate, the deception plays right into the hands of Democrats who vow to impose taxpayer-funded abortion up to birth within their first 100 hours of taking power,” Dannenfelser added in her statement. “We’re fighting back with truth and couldn’t be prouder to stand with champions like Sen. Darline Graham, Laurie Buckhout, Aaron Flint, and all our allies to stop Democrats’ pro-abortion extremism.”

Republican New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who the group allegedly targeted through both fake mailers and fake texts, called on his constituents to report them to the FBI on Saturday. Lawler, one of just a small handful of Republicans to represent seats Kamala Harris won in 2024, is currently locked in a tight race with Democrat Cait Conley, which Cook rates as a “toss up.”

“The Justice Department has confirmed to my campaign that it referred the group to the FBI, and the Post reports the feds are investigating it as a voter suppression effort,” a Saturday public service announcement from Lawler’s campaign titled “Who the Heck is the American Forge Coalition?” read.