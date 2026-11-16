Pro-life advocates gather across Midwest for 9-day public prayer campaign 

Pro-life advocates in Illinois, Kansas and Missouri are gathering on sidewalks outside abortion facilities this week as part of a nine-day public prayer campaign.

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Pro-life advocates in Illinois, Kansas and Missouri are gathering on sidewalks outside abortion facilities this week as part of a nine-day public prayer campaign.

Coalition Life Circle organized the event to bring neighbors together to pray for mothers and preborn children. Executive Director Brian Westbrook told Heartlander News the circle concept is rooted in the period between Christ’s Ascension and Pentecost.

“It’s about encircling the abortion facilities with prayer and encircling our community with prayer,” he said. “It’s modeled off of the time after Christ’s ascension into heaven, but before the Holy Spirit came.”

Westbrook said the disciples spent those days in deep prayer while waiting for the Holy Spirit.

“We want to imitate what the disciples did, which is nine days of fervent prayer, calling down the Holy Spirit to do what we haven’t been able to do for more than 50 years, which is end abortion in the United States,” he said.

Campaign encourages public prayer

Rather than keeping prayer inside church walls, the campaign encourages believers to gather in public spaces in their own towns. Participants are meeting outside abortion facilities, including Planned Parenthood.

“The Bible talks about going in your prayer room or your closet, but also Jesus calls us out,” Westbrook said. “Jesus went out where the people were. He spoke to thousands of individuals, and so we have to go out to where the people are and pray publicly.”

He said a visible presence sends an important message to the community.

“We need to bring this very specific message to the public. We want to come out publicly to make sure the community knows we no longer and we never have agreed with the termination of little innocent children through abortion.”

How to join a local prayer gathering

The campaign continues through Friday, Nov. 20, and is open to anyone who wants to pray, regardless of whether they have previously participated in a local gathering. Supporters can visit the Coalition Life website to enter their ZIP code, find a nearby prayer location and sign up for a time slot. Those without an active group in their area can also apply through the site to lead a campaign in their community.

“We encourage people to bring out their congregations, bring out their families and friends, either join an existing Coalition Life Circle or start one in your community,” Westbrook said. “And our promise to you, if you start one in your community, we will give you full 100% support from the signs, the literature, the T-shirt, the infrastructure and all the support to make it successful.”