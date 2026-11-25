(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois will not opt in to the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship program.

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(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois will not opt in to the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship program.

A statement from the governor’s office said Pritzker’s decision to decline participation reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the state’s public schools and ensuring federal taxpayer resources remain accountable to the students and communities they are intended to serve.

“At a time when public school education needs investments more than ever, we should not siphon money from public schools for private education – especially as the Trump Administration’s policies decimate education,” the governor said.

The federal program allows funding for public and non-public school families.

In September, American Federation for Children Senior Fellow Patrick Graff told The Center Square’s Greg Bishop on The States that Illinois would receive over $1 billion in new education funding if 15% of the state’s taxpayers donated.

Following the federal government’s launch in October of proposed rules for the scholarships, the Catholic Conference of Illinois said the program could help fund existing shortfalls in public schools and urged Pritzker to opt in.

The proposed regulations from the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service allow eligible taxpayers to claim an annual credit of up to $1,700 for qualifying contributions to scholarship granting organizations or up to $3,400 for married couples filing jointly.

Illinois residents can still participate in the program by donating to scholarship-granting organizations in other states.

To date, 30 states have opted into the Trump administration’s Education Freedom Tax Credit Program, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2027.