Poll: Majority of Americans don’t want to see communities adopt socialist agenda

(The Center Square) – A plurality of Americans don’t want to see their community move in the direction of the Democratic Socialist agenda, according to a new poll from The Center…

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(The Center Square) – A plurality of Americans don’t want to see their community move in the direction of the Democratic Socialist agenda, according to a new poll from The Center Square.

Forty-four percent of American voters surveyed in The Center Square’s Voters’ Voice Poll say they would prefer to live in a city or community where Democratic Socialists have not gained influence.

In contrast, 33% say they would like to see their city or community move more in the direction of places where Democratic Socialist candidates have gained influence, while 23% are unsure.

The latest poll comes as voters head to the polls in less than two weeks, where several Democratic Socialists and their agenda are on ballots across the country, with a majority concerned socialist candidates could gain ground.

The Center Square Voters’ Voice poll also found that 55% of American voters are concerned about Democratic Socialist candidates running for and winning elected office in the U.S., while 37% aren’t concerned.

A slew of candidates running as Democratic Socialists appears to be raising alarms with many American voters.

Of the 55% who are concerned, 35% are very concerned, while 20% say they are “somewhat concerned.”

Of those not concerned, 17% say they are not too concerned, while 20% say they are not at all concerned.

The poll comes as several Democratic Socialist candidates have risen in popularity across the country. The Democratic Socialists of America say they have had 160 candidates run across the U.S. this year,, with 62 losses and 11 wins..

The latest poll comes on the heels of an August poll by The Center Square, which found 63% of Americans are concerned with the growth of socialism or communism in American politics, while 29% were not concerned.

Of the 63% concerned in August, 36% said they were very concerned, and 27% were somewhat concerned.

The Center Square’s Voters Voice Poll, conducted by Noble Predictive Insights, surveyed 2,527 registered voters from Oct. 5-7 via an opt-in online panel and text-to-web cell phone messages. The sample included 1,136 Republicans, 1,171 Democrats, and 220 True Independents, who did not lean toward either major party when asked.

Heading into the midterm elections in November, Republicans and several Democratic voices have warned against democratic socialists rising to power across the country, with the backing of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

It’s not only Republicans warning against socialism. U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., has been outspoken about several self-proclaimed democratic socialists gaining popularity within the Democratic Party.

Earlier in the month, Fetterman cited a CBS News poll that found nearly 60% of Democrats have a positive view of socialism.

“The Democratic Party is becoming the party of socialism. 58% view socialism positively. 50% view capitalism negatively. I’m a proud free market capitalist. This is lunacy,” the senator wrote on social media.

Fetterman isn’t the only Democrat calling out the party’s growing socialist arm; veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has called on the Democratic Socialists of America to drop the word “Democratic” from their name to distance the party from leftist policies.

In contrast to the CBS poll, The Center Square’s Voters’ Voice Poll found that 49% of Democratic voters are concerned with the rise in socialism or communism, while 40% aren’t concerned at all.

The poll comes as several democratic socialist candidates across the country, including in New York, Colorado, Michigan, California, and Florida, have received the nod from Democratic voters to advance to the November elections.

The poll’s margin of error is +/- 2.0%.