The U.S. Department of Education has opened another investigation into the School District of Philadelphia over allegations that it failed to protect Jewish students from harassment, despite…

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The U.S. Department of Education has opened another investigation into the School District of Philadelphia over allegations that it failed to protect Jewish students from harassment, despite agreeing to address the issue in 2024.

The district, Pennsylvania’s largest and the eighth largest in the nation, previously agreed to address bullying and harassment of Jewish students, according to the department.

“Just two years after a resolution agreement with the Office for Civil Rights, disturbing allegations against the School District of Philadelphia suggest it continues to abdicate its legal and moral responsibilities to protect students from discrimination and harassment,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said.

The department said it has received reports alleging that Jewish students continue to face a hostile learning environment and that teachers and staff have contributed to antisemitism despite the 2024 agreement.

One teacher allegedly displayed an inverted red triangle in a classroom. Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist organization, has used the symbol to mark targets. The department said a Jewish student considered leaving the district because of the incident.

The district said it was “very disappointed” that the department’s Office for Civil Rights had opened another investigation and said it had received no notice before the probe was announced last week.

“It is especially surprising given the District has received very little feedback or acknowledgement from OCR in response to the District’s submissions, OCR has made no outreach to the District to ask questions following the House Committee’s October 21, 2026 Report to further inquire, and OCR gave no advance notice to the District before making its public announcement,” the school system said in a statement obtained by Heartlander News. “We reiterate that antisemitism has no place in our schools, and we take concerns about antisemitic harassment or discrimination very seriously. The District does not tolerate harassment or discrimination against any ethnic, racial or religious group, or against any protected class. We remain committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students and staff.”

The city was in the news this month after more than 300 anti-Israel protesters marched or rode bikes in support of a boycott of six Jewish-owned restaurants. About 200 counterprotesters gathered to support the restaurants.

Shanin Specter, an attorney and son of former Sen. Arlen Specter, called the actions against the Jewish-owned businesses “nakedly antisemitic.”

(Photo credit: Unsplash, Yanhao Fang; Screenshot, School District of Philadelphia)