Pentagon notifies 30 universities of foreign relations audit

(The Center Square) – The Pentagon has notified 30 higher education institutions that they must review their academic and research ties to foreign entities or risk losing federal funding.

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(The Center Square) – The Pentagon has notified 30 higher education institutions that they must review their academic and research ties to foreign entities or risk losing federal funding.

This week, the U.S. Department of War sent notifications to 30 universities across the country that, to “maintain eligibility for future federal research funding,” the universities must complete a “comprehensive audit” of all foreign relations and collaborations that may have exposed sensitive information.

Following the audit, the universities must implement strict mitigation plans and report their findings to the department by Aug. 31, according to the Pentagon.

“The Department of War has zero tolerance for academic partnerships that compromise our national security,” Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, said in a statement. “Institutions that receive funding from American taxpayers must uphold the highest standards of research security, and these mandated audits will ensure accountability across the board.”

The White House told The Center Square that it defers to the Department of War. The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

The notifications seek to address “active institutional ties and collaborations with foreign entities,” according to the Pentagon, as well as organizations associated with Confucius Institutes.

Confucius Institutes are educational partnerships funded by the Chinese government to promote Chinese language and culture abroad. They have faced criticism and closures in several countries over concerns about academic freedom and political influence.

The department did not initially list the 30 universities, but according to The Guardian, the list includes top universities like Harvard and Cornell University.

“We have received the request and will respond to the department’s questions,” Cornell University spokesperson Lindsey Knewstub told The Center Square.

The Center Square reached out to Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgetown and Johns Hopkins University for a comment but did not receive a response.

Although Stanford University is not among the universities on the Pentagon’s list, concerns about foreign influence on the California campus emerged in 2025. Stanford’s student newspaper reported on what it described as growing influence by the Chinese Communist Party on campus, The Center Square previously reported.

The new Pentagon move comes as the Trump administration and the Department of War increasingly scrutinize how American research and technology could be used to enhance China’s military capabilities.