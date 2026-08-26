Parent group raises concerns over Glenbrook North course

(The Center Square) – A Lake County parent advocacy leader is raising concerns about Glenbrook North High School’s “Contemporary Social Themes” course, questioning whether students are…

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(The Center Square) – A Lake County parent advocacy leader is raising concerns about Glenbrook North High School’s “Contemporary Social Themes” course, questioning whether students are being taught to critically examine controversial issues or encouraged toward a particular worldview.

“My first reaction was, you know, to look at what age of students we’re talking about,” said Marsha McClary, chair of Moms for Liberty Lake County. “It’s a more mature student, hopefully.”

Awake Illinois recently highlighted the school’s 2026-27 course, which focuses on “social engagement and ethical reasoning.” The curriculum examines how gender, class, sexual orientation and race shape how people experience and understand the world.

Students also explore “unexamined assumptions, prejudices, and invisible systems,” consider their “universe of obligation” and discuss ways to initiate change when societal assumptions and biases result in injustice.

The course includes An Enemy of the People and the Thinker’s Guide to Ethical Reasoning, with students also completing projects connected to the school’s “Gallery of Conscience.”

Glenbrook North High School administrators did not immediately respond to The Center Square’s request for comment.

McClary said she is particularly concerned about students publicly expressing opinions on divisive issues.

“My concern is as a minor taking this class … it’s a time when you’re exploring these super divisive topics and that content may live with you for the rest of your life,” she said.

She said parents should know whether their children’s work could be displayed at school or posted online.

“If you make a mistake and you put it out there, it could be risky for you as the student,” McClary said.

McClary also questioned whether teachers can objectively present controversial subjects such as gender, race and identity.

“If it’s going in the direction where … the exploration isn’t accurate or it’s super divisive or politically charged, I don’t like that in the school environment,” she said.

She also questioned how students would be graded on assignments involving political or social issues.

“Can the teacher be completely objective and look at it as an English assignment that is research-based completely?” McClary asked.

McClary said grading should focus on research quality and presentation rather than whether a student reaches a particular conclusion.

“I just don’t think it belongs at the high school level,” she said of the course’s subject matter and reading.

She also objected to sexual orientation being included among the course topics.

“If they’re going to be discussing sexual orientations in this class, that is completely inappropriate,” McClary said. “That doesn’t belong in the school environment at all.”

McClary said the issue is also about taxpayer funding.

“It does bother me, especially as a parent but also as a taxpayer,” she said. “These people, the community is paying for these classes.”

Ultimately, McClary said Glenbrook parents should understand exactly what students will be asked to discuss and produce.

“Anything you say or write down or post somewhere on this can stay with you for the rest of your life,” she said.

The course syllabus describes the class as an exploration of contemporary social issues and ethical reasoning. Whether it promotes a particular worldview or encourages balanced debate depends on how the curriculum is implemented in the classroom.

McClary said the course deserves greater scrutiny from parents.

(Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons, CL Minecraft, CC BY-SA 4.0)