Ossoff outspent Tlaib and AOC on makeup

(The Daily Signal) – Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has spent more campaign funds on makeup services this year than any other federal candidate, according to a Washington Free Beacon analysis of the…

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(The Daily Signal) – Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has spent more campaign funds on makeup services this year than any other federal candidate, according to a Washington Free Beacon analysis of the senator’s campaign finance records.

According to its analysis, Ossoff’s campaign has paid Atlanta-based makeup artist Stephanie Ponder $2,887 since February for “makeup services.” That total exceeds spending on similar services by other prominent Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who has spent $1,837.93 on “campaign event hair & makeup services” in 2026, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who has spent $320 in campaign funds on “hair and makeup services.”

The Georgia senator, who is seeking reelection against Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., has made three payments to Ponder since February, the most recent on June 10, when his campaign paid $900.

This recent payment dwarfs the latest payments reported by other Democratic lawmakers. Ocasio-Cortez’s most recent reported makeup-services payment was $450, while Tlaib’s most recent expenditure was $110.

While the specific nature of Ponder’s services for the Ossoff campaign is unclear, according to the Free Beacon, campaign finance records show payments were made shortly after several high-profile events. Ossoff’s campaign paid Ponder $1,087.33 nine days after an April 18 rally in Augusta, Georgia, and $900 10 days after a May 31 rally in Atlanta.

Ossoff and Ponder did not respond to the Daily Signal’s request for comment.

Not Just Any Makeup Artist

The makeup expenditures come as some liberal media figures have discussed Ossoff as a possible contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination and highlighted the senator’s on-camera presence.



For example, MS NOW host Chris Hayes described Ossoff as “very conventionally handsome and young” and noted he “could be in a movie.”



His makeup artist already works in the movies.

According to her IMDb profile, Ponder’s professional credits include “Remember the Titans,” “The Notebook,” The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”

Ironically, Ossoff’s makeup artist also worked on “Hillbilly Elegy,” the 2020 film adaptation of Vice President JD Vance’s memoir about his tough, low-income upbringing in Middletown, Ohio.

2028 Run?

Yet, in a recent interview, Ossoff stated that Vice President JD Vance has “zero credibility as a champion for America’s working class,” while touting himself as a working-class champion.

At the Augusta event, for which Ossoff’s campaign apparently spent over $1,000 on makeup services, the senator criticized claims that the MAGA movement represents working-class Americans.

At the Atlanta rally, where the senator spent $900 for Ponder’s services, Ossoff argued that many Georgians are struggling with rising costs, saying that for many residents, “groceries, rent, insurance, taxes, the car note, the power bill—the math just does not work.”

(Image credit: https://www.ossoff.senate.gov/news/gallery/)