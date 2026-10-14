Ossoff, Collins discuss affordability in heated Georgia debate

(The Center Square) – Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff addressed affordability at the end of their second debate on Tuesday night, prompted…

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(The Center Square) – Georgia Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff addressed affordability at the end of their second debate on Tuesday night, prompted by a question from a moderator.

Atlanta journalist Donna Lowry, moderator of the Atlanta Press Club debate, asked the candidates about their plans to ease prices at the grocery store and gas pump.

“First things first, we are going to repeal the tariffs that have driven grocery prices to their record high,” Ossoff said. “We are going to end the disastrous war that Mike Collins has supported that has triggered a global energy crisis and driven diesel to its all-time high. And we’re going to repeal the Medicaid cuts and the cuts that allowed health insurance premiums to double for more than a million Georgians.”

Collins said the U.S. needs to be energy independent and not rely on foreign countries for oil.

“Folks are struggling with healthcare,” Collins said. “We’ve got to get back to where healthcare is meant for the patient that they have control over, not these health insurance companies that are getting rich off our backs.”

In Georgia, gas prices have dropped by 33 cents per gallon since second-term Republican Gov. Brian Kemp pushed forward a fuel tax suspension last week. Average gas prices in Georgia are $3.80 and diesel prices are $5.74 per gallon, according to AAA.

The candidates came out swinging in their opening statements in a debate marked by name-calling and accusations.

Collins said the race was a difference between Georgia and Georgetown.

“Behind his highly skilled online clips is a coward, a coward who lies about his accomplishments and views his success not as what he does for Georgia but the number of clicks he gets on social media and the praises he gets from his radical friends,” Collins said.

Ossoff said in his opening statement that he believed in asking tough questions and that he planned to do so during the debate.

“Why he voted for the tariffs and the war and the healthcare cuts that have driven prices to record highs,” Ossoff said. “Why he won’t commit to testifying in the ongoing federal probe of his office and we’ll ask him again to explain his widely documented and completely disqualifying ties to white nationalism and neo-Nazi ideology.”

A report from the Office of Congressional Conduct released in January said, “…there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Collins used congressional resources for unofficial or otherwise unauthorized purposes.”

Collins called the report a “nothing burger” and a “hit job.” When repeatedly asked whether he would agree to testify if subpoenaed, Collins turned his attention to other topics.

“Let’s continue down the list about how you’ve made our life more expensive,” Collins said. “Because I think the people of the state of Georgia need to know that because all you do is deflect. You voted for the largest tax increase in U.S. history. You voted for that Bidenomics, that Green New Deal.”

“You didn’t answer the question,” Ossoff said in response. “You talk about deflection. It’s a very simple question.”

Collins said he has fully cooperated with the Ethics Committee.

“Anything they want to ask, they are more than willing to ask me,” Collins said. “As a matter of fact, I encourage them. Go ahead and release the files.”

Ossoff also questioned Collins about his son-in-law’s reported connections to the group Patriot Front and antisemitic comments.

“Will you commit tonight that, for the remainder of this campaign, it’s just three weeks, Mike, that you won’t allow any more neo-Nazi propaganda to be produced from your house,” Ossoff asked Collins.

“You know what? I’m a little tired of this, John,” Collins said. “This crazy person in jail right now, because of your rhetoric, threatened my son-in-law and threatened to kill me. That’s because of you and your rhetoric that you’re out there spewing.”

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Buffalo, N.Y., to arrest Anthony Lantrell Bennett on two counts of terroristic threats, which the sheriff said were related to political rhetoric.

Amid the barbs, the candidates did address some issues.

Collins sponsored the Laken Riley Act that requires the Department of Homeland Security to detain people illegally in the United States charged with crimes that include theft and assault on a law enforcement officer. He said Ossoff only voted for the bill when it was convenient.

“He allowed that border to stay open,” Collins said. “He knew that criminals were flooding across that border down there, killing and harming Americans. He didn’t help lift a finger on that bill.”

Ossoff said he believes that anyone in the state who is here illegally and commits a crime should leave, but the provisions of the law were overbroad.

“Look at what Mike Collins and Donald Trump have been doing,” Ossoff said. “They’ve been rounding up people with no criminal history, with no criminal record. They’ve been separating children from their parents. They’ve unleashed masked federal agents on the streets of our cities who have killed American citizens with impunity.”

Collins said he was against background checks for private firearms sales.

“No, we have plenty of checks right now,” Collins said. “And we need to, we need to continue to make sure that we protect our Second Amendment.”

Ossoff said courts have found that background checks are constitutional.

“It’s a simple background check before the sale or the transfer of a firearm,” Ossoff said. “He just said he opposes that. Why?”

Polls show Ossoff is leading Collins. The latest survey from Wedgewood Polls of 600 Georgians shows Ossoff leading with 55% to Collins’ 45%, with a 4% margin of error, according to 270towin.com.

Early voting began Tuesday in Georgia and runs through Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 3.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Jon Ossoff; Mike Collins campaign website)