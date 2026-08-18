‘Operation 1,000 Feet’: Nearly 100 sex offenders living too close to schools arrested in Kansas City

Kansas City-area law enforcement arrested about 100 sex offenders last week who were illegally living too close to school buildings.

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Kansas City-area law enforcement arrested about 100 sex offenders last week who were illegally living too close to school buildings.

Over 100 officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and four other Kansas City-area law enforcement agencies worked together for “Operation 1,000 Feet” to enforce Missouri law, which states sex offenders cannot live within 1,000 feet of a school.

“By combining personnel and resources, participating agencies enhanced offender accountability, investigated potential registration violations, and reinforced their shared commitment to protecting the public,” Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a press release.

Between Aug. 12-14, officers investigated 200 sex offenders whose listed addresses were within 1,000 feet of a school. Jackson County spans 660 total square miles, just over half of which are restricted due to school zones.

Of the 200 suspects and 159 addresses investigated, 98 were arrested for living too close to a school. Overall, 104 charges were brought and 15 felony warrant arrests made as part of the operation.

“[The operation] serves as a reminder that those who target and exploit the vulnerable will be held accountable,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Deaton said.

“The Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force along with our law enforcement partners in Jackson County will never stop working to protect our community, keep our schools and children safe, and bring those who violate the law to justice.”

Photo credit: Facebook, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office