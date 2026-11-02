Op-Ed: Missouri doesn’t need more expensive education system, it needs better one

For the past 18 months, I have had the honor of serving on Missouri’s School Funding Modernization Task Force. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside a group of capable, committed…

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For the past 18 months, I have had the honor of serving on Missouri’s School Funding Modernization Task Force. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside a group of capable, committed leaders who genuinely care about the future of education in our state. While we may not always agree on the solutions, I have appreciated the thoughtful discussions and the dedication of my fellow task force members.

From the beginning, I have approached this work with one overriding priority: Any changes to Missouri’s school funding formula must be focused on improving academic outcomes for students.

Unfortunately, that priority has too often taken a back seat to conversations about how to put more money into the system.

The reality is that Missouri has an academic achievement problem, and simply spending more money is not a solution.

Continue reading in the News Tribune, where this was originally published.