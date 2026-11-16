Only Muslim-majority city in US faces religious discrimination lawsuit, scrutiny over mayor’s rhetoric

(The Center Square) – Most of Dearborn, Michigan’s elected city officials are Arab Americans or of Middle Eastern descent – along with most of its residents – which has made it a primary…

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(The Center Square) – Most of Dearborn, Michigan’s elected city officials are Arab Americans or of Middle Eastern descent – along with most of its residents – which has made it a primary target in the United States for anti-Muslim activists.

A recent onslaught of protests there has spurred public introspections about how the city fits in a Christian-majority nation, its ability to be accepting to residents of differing religions and its commitment to American values.

Christian Pastor Nathan Hayes, of the Solid Rock Church of Dearborn, said the city, on the whole, is virtuous.

“There are good and bad people in every city, in every neighborhood, in every religion, and so, Dearborn, it is America,” Hayes said during a contentious city council meeting in August. “It is what America stands for.”

Other longtime residents have a different view. Some of them aired their opinions during the meeting, which was held in the shadow of an attack in Dearborn on anti-Islamic provocateur Jake Lang.

Lang and his videographer were mobbed Aug. 2 almost immediately after taunting the participants of a Muslim religious march. A county prosecutor declined to levy hate crime and felony assault charges against one of the attackers, The Center Square reported.

“It is true that there are quite a number of peaceful, beautiful Muslims in the city of Dearborn,” said Anthony Deegan, who identified himself as a 25-year resident. “So with that said … there is in fact a smaller contingent of radical Muslims in the city of Dearborn that are not being dealt with.”

In the meeting Mayor Abdullah Hammoud — the city’s first Muslim mayor — struck a somber tone about the effects of the religious tension on the city’s residents and children but told them to persevere.

“You belong here as much as anyone,” he said, according to a video recording of the meeting.

But his message of inclusion belies some of his other words in the past. Last year, Hammoud told a local Christian pastor that he is “not welcome here” during an argument at a city council meeting over the city’s plan to rename an intersection for a local Arab-American journalist. Hammoud added that he would stage a parade if the man moved from Dearborn.

In 2024, he wrote on the social-media platform X that Dearborn would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to the city, citing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a similar threat when Netanyahu was scheduled to visit the city for the U.N.’s next General Assembly, but the Trump administration made it clear the United States wasn’t a signatory to the ICC and there would be no arrest.

And in September Hammoud invited Macklemore to perform in Dearborn after the rapper was dropped from a national stadium concert tour for chanting “Free Palestine” during a performance in New Jersey. Those comments inflamed Americans who are sensitive to criticism of Israel.

Hammoud did not respond to a request to comment for this article.

‘Little Arabia’

Lang has gone to Dearborn several times in recent years to attempt to burn Qurans and otherwise provoke Muslims, saying he wants to expel all of them from the country.

But Dearborn’s Arab-American presence is generational. It was seeded, in part, by famed automaker Henry Ford, who was openly anti-Semitic and used his newspaper, The Dearborn Independent, to attack Jews in the 1920s.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler praised Ford in his book Mein Kampf: “Every year (the Jews) manage to become increasingly the controlling masters of the labor power of a people of 120,000,000 souls; one great man, Ford, to their exasperation still holds out independently there even now.”

Ford showed a preference for recruiting and employing Arab immigrants. Their presence in Dearborn has grown ever since, and in 2020 the city became the first in the United States to have an Arab majority among its residents.

Arab-Americans hold many prominent positions of power in city government, and the city has a busy shopping district that is dubbed “Little Arabia” where many of the businesses feature Arabic script prominently on their signs.

The police department’s automated telephone system has options for English, Spanish and Arabic.

Michigan just elected the first Muslim to the U.S. Senate — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat — and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is celebrating what it says is a record number of Muslims to gain elected office. The group, which has been designated a terror group in Texas and Florida, projects more than 100 won in the midterm elections.

“These victories are a powerful rebuke to the anti-Muslim smears directed at candidates and their communities throughout this campaign,” CAIR said last week.

Dearborn has the largest mosque in North America and hosts some of the biggest gatherings of Muslims in the country. Because of that it has attracted Christian evangelists and agitators like Lang.

The lawsuits

Dearborn’s long-running Arab International Festival — which drew hundreds of thousands of people each year — was canceled in 2013 after repeated conflicts led to about $600,000 worth of payouts by the city and county to settle civil rights lawsuits.

A California pastor sued in 2009 after the police department instituted a new rule that barred him from distributing Christian pamphlets at the festival, which he had attended for several years. A federal appeals court found that the rule violated the pastor’s free speech, and the city later paid $100,000 to settle the suit.

Four Christian evangelists were arrested at the festival in 2010 for “breach of the peace” for engaging with Muslims. They were acquitted and sued the city for violating their civil rights, which led to a $300,000 settlement.

In 2012, a group of Christians provoked Muslims at the festival with anti-Islam signs and shirts and by preaching with megaphones. Angry festival attendees threw rocks and other items at the group, and police ordered the group to leave under the threat of arrest.

The group’s subsequent lawsuit led to a landmark free speech ruling by a federal appeals court that police cannot silence peaceful people simply because their words cause others to react violently.

The judges said police had a duty to protect the group. Wayne County paid nearly $200,000 to settle that lawsuit.

And another federal lawsuit was filed by a resident in September that alleges the city wrongly spent public money on Islamic displays and symbols and ignored requests to recognize Christian and Jewish holidays. It cites Mayor Hammoud’s comments about the Christian pastor not being welcome in the city — which he has not publicly apologized for.

“The City of Dearborn … has a history of discriminating against Christians and those who do not adhere to Islam, resulting in litigation in which the Christians inevitably prevailed,” the lawsuit, filed by Margot Cleveland, alleges.

It continues: “Despite these legal defeats, nothing has changed in the city.”

The city disputes the allegations. It’s unclear when the lawsuit might conclude.

(Featured image: A main business district in Dearborn, Michigan, features Arabic writing on many of its storefronts. Credit: Jared Strong / The Center Square)