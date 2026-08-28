One year later: Remembering the Annunciation School shooting

(The Center Square) – It’s been one year since a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis claimed the lives of two children.

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(The Center Square) – It’s been one year since a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis claimed the lives of two children.

On Thursday morning, church bells could be heard ringing across the city at 8:26 a.m. to honor 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, 10-year-old Harper Moyski, and the more than 20 others who were injured.

In preparation for the anniversary, Minnesota and city of Minneapolis also declared Aug. 27 as Annunciation Remembrance Day.

“Throughout this past year, Annunciation has been surrounded by extraordinary prayer, compassion, generosity, and love from people throughout Minneapolis and beyond,” said a statement from Annunciation Church, which is connected to the school. “Our faith remains at the center of our healing, reminding us that prayer also calls us to action.”

The city also held a day of service Thursday afternoon to honor the anniversary, with attendees including U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and State Rep. Emma Greenman.

The school is within Omar’s congressional district. She released the following statement to commemorate the one-year anniversary.

“Fletcher and Harper were targeted while doing something so innocent: sitting in prayer at the first all-school Mass of the school year,” Omar said. “As a mother, I cannot imagine the heartbreak their families have endured. As a Minneapolis resident and your representative, my heart remains utterly shattered.”

Omar also used it as an opportunity to call for more gun control.

“I refuse to accept that this is the reality our children must grow up in,” she said. “”It should not be controversial to pass commonsense lifesaving measures, including banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Our elected leaders should care more about the safety of our children than protecting access to weapons of war.”

State Republicans also called for action, though not addressing gun control.

“As we mark the anniversary of the Annunciation tragedy, we renew our commitment to addressing safety in our schools and the mental health crisis that leads to these horrific crimes,” said a joint statement from House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, and House GOP Floor Leader Harry Niska, R-Ramsey. “We need to ensure that every parent feels safe sending their child to school, and we will work with school officials and community leaders to make our schools as safe as they can possibly be.”

Just days before the anniversary, law enforcement released a 2,648-page report detailing the shooting’s investigation. That report, which was compiled by the Minneapolis Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, included photos, interviews, and more.

The 23-year-old shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the attack.