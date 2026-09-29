Oklahoma principal charged, placed on leave after minors were shown sex toy 

A principal at Miami Public Schools in northeastern Oklahoma has been charged with “publication, distribution, or participation in the preparation of any obscene material” involving a sex toy…

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A principal at Miami Public Schools in northeastern Oklahoma has been charged with “publication, distribution, or participation in the preparation of any obscene material” involving a sex toy shown to minors, according to the local ABC affiliate.

“Court documents show that four underage victims were searching for a mascot costume for an upcoming football game,” Shelby Banks wrote. “When the children went to (Pamela) Couch-Bevis’ office for the costume, they were given a cookie box that contained tissue paper and a sex toy.”

Couch-Bevis, whose name has been removed from the district’s website while on administrative leave, was principal of both the high and junior high schools when the incident occurred.

“One of the victims claims that Couch-Bevis told him to remove the sex toy from the box,” KTUL reported.

“The victims returned to their coach and told them what happened. The coach reported the incident the same day, and a detective from the Miami Police Department began an independent investigation.”

A student also told investigators the sex toy had been found during the previous academic year inside a bathroom, while another described Couch-Bevis as “picking on the basketball boys.”

Couch-Bevis, 63, was booked into the Ottawa County Jail on Sept. 22 and released, KSN 16 reported.

“During her interview, Couch-Bevis told the detective that she had made a ‘poor joke,’ that one of the children pulled the box from her closet and it wasn’t intentional,” Banks wrote. “When asked why she didn’t get rid of the sex toy following last year’s discovery, she didn’t have an answer and said she didn’t keep it on purpose.”

The district, which enrolls about 2,000 students, issued a statement saying it took the situation seriously.

“We have a responsibility to ensure there is accountability when concerns are raised, while also making sure that everyone involved is treated fairly and that we follow the appropriate policies, procedures and applicable law,” said David Frazier, director of communications, adding that the principal is on paid leave.

‘Our schools must protect America’s children’

The news comes as the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) disclosed efforts this summer reminding “federally funded educational institutions of their legal obligations to safeguard children and appropriately respond to incidents of sexual misconduct.”

“Our schools must protect America’s children,” Department of Education (ED) Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. “Parents should never have to wonder whether their kids’ school employs and protects sexual predators.”

In addition, 20 investigations have been launched into several school districts after issues with their 2023-24 Civil Rights Data Collection submissions.

“Those schools that allow sexual misconduct to occur risk the termination of applicable federal assistance provided by the federal government,” McMahon warned in a guidance letter to educational institutions. “This epidemic of nationwide sexual abuse in our schools must end.”

(Image credit: Screenshot/Miami Public Schools)