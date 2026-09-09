Ohio’s US senators call out yet another deadly crash involving illegal immigrant

(The Daily Signal) – Over the holiday weekend, another illegal immigrant was involved in a deadly crash, this time in Fairfield County, Ohio. Other Ohioans have also been killed in…

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(The Daily Signal) – Over the holiday weekend, another illegal immigrant was involved in a deadly crash, this time in Fairfield County, Ohio. Other Ohioans have also been killed in recent crashes allegedly caused by illegal immigrant drivers.

Both Sen. Bernie Moreno and Sen. Jon Husted, two Republicans from Ohio, called attention to the matter on X to express their outrage, especially regarding the frequency of the tragic events.

The 3rd Ohioan murdered by an illegal alien driving without a license in 10 days. My constituents are being killed because DC Dems chose feckless open border policies over Americans. Deport every single illegal alien. Now.https://t.co/69hVeGHf1L — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) September 8, 2026

Both reacted to coverage from 10 WBNS News that cited Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, who said 33-year-old Alvaro Uribe-Gonzalez is in the country illegally. He also noted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been contacted and the crash is under investigation.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Uribe-Gonzalez was driving on Route 22. When he crossed into the westbound lanes, he struck the car of Cameron Lyon, 23, of Caledonia, Ohio.

Alcohol is a suspected factor, and Uribe-Gonzalez is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

I am outraged to learn of another Ohioan who lost their life. I’m praying for their family as they mourn this loss and for a full recovery of the passenger in the vehicle.



This is the third death of an Ohioan by an illegal immigrant driver on our roads in 10 days. I’m actively… — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) September 8, 2026

Last week, Moreno called attention to another deadly crash that killed Austin J. Karr Grimes, 29, of Fayette. Washington G. Naula Ochoa, 34, was charged with vehicular homicide as a result of the crash. The senator lambasted Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, for the “drive-only” licenses granted to illegal immigrants.

Connecticut is one of 19 states, along with the District of Columbia, that grants “drive-only” licenses. Ohio is not one of them. As Moreno’s letter mentioned, Ohio does not grant “drive-only” licenses. “Ohio is one of many states that requires anyone applying for a driver’s license to confirm their legal status in our country,” he said.

In his letter to Lamont, Moreno also pointed to immigration enforcement efforts from the Trump administration and resistance from states like Connecticut.

In addition to efforts from the Department of Homeland Security on immigration enforcement, the Department of Transportation has also been cracking down on fraud involving commercial driver’s licenses for non-English-speaking drivers.

The senator has for months been calling attention to deadly crashes allegedly at the hands of illegal immigrants.

The Daily Signal reached out to ICE for comment on this most recent crash but did not receive a reply in time for publication.