Ohio starts process to pause gas tax

(The Center Square) – Two bills were introduced in the Ohio legislature Monday to suspend the state’s tax on gasoline and diesel fuel as drivers grapple with higher prices at the pumps amid…

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(The Center Square) – Two bills were introduced in the Ohio legislature Monday to suspend the state’s tax on gasoline and diesel fuel as drivers grapple with higher prices at the pumps amid conflict in the Middle East and other factors.

If passed into law, the legislation would save Ohio residents $725 million, John Fortney, spokesman for the Republican Senate Caucus told The Center Square.

Republicans believe higher tax collections for the state’s General Fund will cover the cost of the holiday and keep local municipalities whole in terms of road and bridge funding.

“Highway construction and local governments will not be negatively affected because the [General Revenue Fund] will cover the cost,” Fortney said.

Companion bills were introduced in the Ohio House Senate and House on Monday.

The Ohio legislature could meet this week to consider the legislation.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Ohio on Monday was $4.21, according to the website GasBuddy, up.40.7 cents a gallon from last month and $1.43 from last year.

“Oil prices surged to start the week after President [Donald] Trump flatly rejected Iran’s conditional seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, telling reporters ‘they made a proposal, but I rejected it’ and signaling to aides that U.S. strikes on Iran are expected to resume after November’s midterm elections,” GasBuddy said.

Also on Monday, Rep. Allison Russon, D-Upper Arlington, introduced a resolution calling for Trump to end the war with Iran and bring down gas prices.

“Ohioans are paying more at the gas pump, because President Trump has embroiled us in a reckless war with Iran that has unnecessarily killed American soldiers and created chaos and shortages in U.S. fuel supplies,” Russo said. ““If we are serious about making life more affordable for everyday Ohioans, Ohio lawmakers have an obligation to call for the President to end this war that is harming our families and our communities and driving gas prices up in the first place.”

Ohio’s state gas tax rate 38.5 cents per gallon for gasoline and 47 cents for diesel, according to the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not immediately comment on Monday on a gas-tax-freeze in the state.

“We are reviewing the proposals,” DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney told The Center Square on Monday.