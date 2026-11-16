Ohio school bus attack video prompts investigation; bus aide placed on leave 

An Ohio district has placed a bus aide on administrative leave after a viral video showed a 10th grade girl being physically attacked and put in a chokehold during a school bus…

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An Ohio district has placed a bus aide on administrative leave after a viral video showed a 10th grade girl being physically attacked and put in a chokehold during a school bus ride.

“Video reportedly captured on a Mahoning Valley Community Schools bus in Ohio shows a male student BRUTALLY attacking a female student as others laugh and do nothing,” wrote @libsoftiktok in a Nov. 12 X post that has over 3.2 million views. (Editor’s note: The video has a graphic content warning.)

“The bus driver and the aide also allegedly did NOT intervene to stop the attack.

School officials also allegedly did not contact the female student’s parents, and she was not seen by the nurse.”

‘Complete failure to communicate, protect’

A Boardman Local School District spokesperson confirmed the bus was in Youngstown’s city limits and had been driving to the school when the attack occurred Nov. 6, according to the local NBC affiliate.

“Multiple agencies, including Youngstown and Boardman Police, Mahoning Valley Community School and Boardman Local Schools, are involved in reviewing what happened. As a result, the investigation will take time,” the spokesperson said, describing the video as “deeply disturbing.”

The victim’s stepfather said he only found out about the attack five days afterward, adding the girl had been taken to hospital to check the severity of her injuries.

“This is a complete failure to communicate, protect,” he said, as reported by Fox News. “I don’t even have the words – there are so many to use.”

The district later apologized for “the delay in promptly notifying parents of the incident.”

“While bus staff notified Community School administrators, the severity of the incident was not adequately communicated,” a statement read. “We can share that no student injuries were reported following the incident. We are reviewing both notification and transportation procedures to determine what happened and whether improvements are needed.”

The bus driver was unable to pull over during the assault but stopped shortly afterward, the district noted.

Through a service agreement, both students recorded in the video receive transportation services to the school in Youngstown through the district, which enrolls approximately 3,500 students.

Ohio requires all districts to provide transportation to nonpublic, community and charter schools unless students are declared ineligible for the service.

However, some districts have pushed back against a state recommendation this summer to phase out the ineligibility loophole.

“We appreciate the committee’s recommendations, but we continue to be concerned about the state’s lack of full, fair funding to meet the actual costs,” said Mike Brown, spokesman for Columbus City Schools, at the time.

One high schooler in Dayton, Ohio, was shot and killed near a downtown hub last year, prompting the district to stop providing bus services for high schoolers altogether to work on what it called “a long-term solution” for student transportation.

(Image credit: Screenshot/Fox News)