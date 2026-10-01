Immigration from majority-Muslim nations down 96% since 2024

(The Daily Signal) – Legal migration from Muslim-majority countries has dropped significantly since President Donald Trump took office, and officials concerned about the spread of Islam in the…

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(The Daily Signal) – Legal migration from Muslim-majority countries has dropped significantly since President Donald Trump took office, and officials concerned about the spread of Islam in the United States told the Daily Signal that they welcome the news.

The newly reported decline comes after the president promised on the campaign trail to protect Americans from possible harm from loosely vetted Islamic radicals, who often rely on taxpayer-funded welfare when relocating to the United States.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith championed the president’s crackdown on mass migration from these nations, which include Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, and Pakistan.

“[The United States has] every right to scrutinize immigration from countries where governing systems and legal traditions conflict sharply with our constitutional order,” Beckwith told the Daily Signal.

“Sharia-based systems can impose rules concerning religion, speech, family law, and individual liberty that differ fundamentally from protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution,” he continued, calling it a “great move” that will protect America from the “Islamic strategy of domination through immigration overload known as Da’wah.”

Beckwith said America should instead deploy immigration tactics that place “America’s security and constitutional principles first.”

“We should know who is entering our country, conduct rigorous vetting, and ensure that those admitted are prepared to live peacefully under American law, not replace it with a competing system of government,” he said. “Protecting religious freedom includes protecting Muslims’ right to worship freely, while also insisting that the Constitution and American law remain supreme.”

In Congress, the two co-founders of the congressional Sharia-Free America Caucus told the Daily Signal that by limiting this legal migration, the president is putting a stop to what they described as “national suicide.”

“Our broken immigration system led the U.S. to import well over 2 million aliens from Muslim-majority countries after 9/11. That can only be described as national suicide,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told the Daily Signal.

Roy welcomed the news about recently declining migration, adding that Americans once again have a presidential administration that prioritizes the flow of harmful immigration, both legal and illegal.

“I am glad to see that the Trump administration appears to have reduced this abusive ‘legal’ immigration while stopping most of the illegal flow at our southern border,” Roy continued. “This must continue, along with mass deportations, and importantly, codification of these reforms, which I have led through multiple pieces of legislation.”

His colleague, Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, echoed his claim, thanking Trump for realizing that the United States is a country “worth defending” from any immigrant who is “hostile to our country, our people, and our values.”