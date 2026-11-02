Obama-appointed judge says Dan Sullivan running against Dan Sullivan doesn’t confuse voters

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A federal judge on Sunday blocked a lawsuit from the Department of Justice against Alaska over confusion at the ballot box related to the state’s handling of two…

Share



(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A federal judge on Sunday blocked a lawsuit from the Department of Justice against Alaska over confusion at the ballot box related to the state’s handling of two Senate candidates with nearly identical names.

In a 20-page ruling issued Sunday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason – nominated by President Barack Obama in 2011 – blocked the federal government’s lawsuit claiming a lesser-known candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan, improperly filed his declaration for Senate candidacy intending to mislead voters by running under the same name as incumbent Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Gleason dismissed the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) arguments, writing that the federal government failed to explain what authority it brought the charges under and how the alleged fraud could be addressed while maintaining secrecy of the ballot during voting.

“Simply, the Court cannot grant the United States the relief it seeks,” Gleason stated. “If this Court were to order that certain ballots will be segregated and subject to a future and as yet unspecified investigation by law enforcement, it would likely result in voter confusion and consequent incentive to remain away from the polls.”

A DOJ spokesperson later indicated the Department plans to file a notice of appeal.

“The court dismissed the case on procedural grounds but did not dispute the argument of the United States that Daniel J. Sullivan (a/k/a Decoy Dan) entered the race as a frivolous candidate to confuse voters,” the spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a Sunday statement. “Alaskan voters deserve a fair election, not to be misled in an attempt to rig outcomes.”

U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman of @USAO_AK: "Every Alaskan deserves a fair election, and they're going to get one. If you're an Alaskan voter, cast your ballot for the individual who you intend to support. Federal and state law enforcement are working to make sure your vote counts… pic.twitter.com/WlohZkV43f — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 30, 2026

The ruling follows Republican Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday ordering the state’s Department of Public Safety to conduct an official investigation into allegations of a ballot scheme tied to the Democratic candidate, Rep. Mary Peltola, reported Wednesday by The New York Times.

Peltola’s campaign told the DCNF it had no involvement with Sullivan’s campaign, despite an aide fired from her campaign reportedly telling The New York Times that Peltola had knowledge of an effort to stack the ballot in her favor.

The allegations of voter fraud perpetrated in the Last Frontier State’s Senate race has drawn scrutiny far beyond its borders.

Republican Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy on Saturday posted to X, “This was a fraud perpetrated against the people of Alaska. Under no circumstances should Mary Peltola be seated if she wins an election in a fraudulent manner.”

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, characterized the alleged actions by Peltola’s camp as “dumb” during a Sunday interview with “Face The Nation” host Margaret Brennan.

“Frankly, what the Democrats did in Alaska seems to me to be pretty dumb, but … it’s not illegal. It’s what happens in every election,” Sanders said, before drawing a parallel to Republicans reportedly funding socialist candidates in Ohio to split left-wing votes. “The federal government does not get involved in state elections. … People of Alaska can make that decision themselves.”