Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dismisses ‘doomsday narratives’ surrounding AI development

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dismissed warnings arising about the pace of artificial intelligence’s development as “doomsday narratives” in a Friday interview.

“2030 is not going to be the end of the world. There is 0% chance that’s going to be the end of the world,” the CEO of the world’s largest publicly traded company by market value, told CBS News’s Jo Ling Kent. “Scaring people is unnecessary. It is irresponsible.” Kent had asked Huang about former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon’s social media posts claiming that AI could destroy humanity by the end of the decade.

Nvidia, which saw its valuation exceed $5 trillion amid the AI boom, did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Coxon, who also worked as part of OpenAI’s technical staff from 2023 to mid-2026 before joining Anthropic for a few months, claimed on X the day he resigned from the latter that neither company is “acting responsibly.”

“I resigned from Anthropic today,” Coxon posted Sept. 8. “I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.”

Coxon’s resignation came weeks after around 700 of OpenAI’s agentic AI models reportedly performed an unauthorized cyberattack against Hugging Face, an open source AI platform, in July. OpenAI subsequently released an Aug. 26 technical report reviewing the incident.

In response to the cyberattack, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a three-step plan to temporarily slow down AI development and encourage cooperation between frontier AI companies and governments in a Sept. 12 essay posted on his blog titled “We Must Pace the Frontier.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI CEO Elon Musk both appeared to signal on X that they agreed a slowdown was necessary the same day that Amodei’s essay was posted.

Huang, however, disagreed.

“We’re going to go as fast as we can, but we would never ever, and never should, ship products before they’re ready, deliver products that are unsafe,” Huang told CBS News. “And nobody’s expecting us to do that. But everybody’s expecting us to succeed and help America be as prosperous as possible.”

Huang appears to share a position similar to that of President Donald Trump when it comes to pacing that technological frontier. Trump had taken to Truth Social to reject calls to slow down AI’s development.

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’ – and we will continue to do so,” Trump posted Sept. 14. “We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS!”

Both Huang and Trump are scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Sept. 24.

Huang also told the outlet that existing laws were sufficient to protect people and that the AI industry does not need new guardrails.

“You have all kinds of liabilities associated with cybersecurity [and damage liability laws],” Huang said. “Apply that first — don’t let this doomsday narrative allow someone to relieve them of the laws that currently exist.”

(Photo credit; Unsplash, BoliviaInteligente, altered; Screenshot/Facebook/Nvidia)