(The Daily Signal) – The National Security Agency and Apple both reported technology outages on Tuesday, the latest in a string of digital disruptions across the country.

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(The Daily Signal) – The National Security Agency and Apple both reported technology outages on Tuesday, the latest in a string of digital disruptions across the country.

The NSA’s classified internal communications network went down, CNN first reported Tuesday. A person familiar with the incident told The Wall Street Journal that the agency was updating its software to patch the system and there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” the agency told the Daily Signal. “While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

UPDATE: The NSA has issued a statement



"The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national… https://t.co/ma4ZSyeJtn — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 17, 2026

Apple users, meanwhile, reported widespread problems with several services, including Apple Pay, iCloud, and the App Store, according to reports. Complaints increased around noon Eastern time, according to outage tracker Downdetector. The cause was not immediately clear.

The disruptions come after a JPMorgan Chase technical problem on Monday affected services at multiple banks, including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and Capital One, according to reports. A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson told Newsweek that the problem was not a cyberattack but a “temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems.”

“It is not cyber-related,” the spokesperson added. “It is taking longer than usual to service some customers.”

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he wasn’t worried about the outages, which came just days after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights across the country because of a communications issue. The FAA says its “legacy equipment became unstable when data began flooding the FAA FTI network, at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds.”

“No,” Trump said about the outages. “It’s life. When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like this happen. It’s fine.”

Social media is full of warnings that a nationwide cyberattack will strike today, Nov. 17, triggering a blackout that could last for who knows how long. The predictions have left many asking one frightening question: Is doomsday coming? The speculation has latched onto one real… — Daily Signal (@DailySignal) November 17, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox News that artificial intelligence, which the administration calls “SI” or “super intelligence,” may have had an impact on the bank outages.

“These programs aren’t designed to work as fast as [artificial intelligence] is. And so when they put in a program that’s able to write codes, and it goes in and it self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixing itself, it’s like doing a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing. That’s a ripple effect,” Mullin told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday evening.

(Photo credit: Unsplash, Bangyu Wang)